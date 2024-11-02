Harper Beckham just wore her most ladylike look ever - and it's so Posh Spice

Harper Beckham has always enjoyed fashion from a very early age and is really enjoying developing her own sense of style.

Earlier this week, the teenager went to watch a match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium.

© Getty Harper looked so classy as she watched the Inter Miami and Atlanta United match

Looking as if she was enjoying being a spectator, the 13-year-old wore a delightful outfit which consisted of a super sleek, tailored black top. It was slightly off the shoulder and she teamed the look with a simple and chic gold necklace.

© Tim Roney VB in her Posh Spice days

We couldn't help but be reminded of her mother, Victoria Beckham. Victoria famously adores black clothes, and often wears beautifully tailored pieces. Perhaps Harper borrowed this from VB's wardrobe? It's a very Posh Spice look.

In September, Harper once again took inspiration from her mother's wardrobe, sporting a stunning satin dress from VB's label as she supported her at Paris Fashion Week. Harper looked radiant in her pretty pink dress and stunning white sandals. The only Beckham daughter swept her hair down her shoulder and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Harper duing Paris fashion week

Victoria loves slip dresses, so we feel they were totally twinning with this one, too.

Harper's got the beauty bug

Harper also loves beauty, makeup and skincare, which is handy as her mother is the founder of her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty. She's the best muse!

© Instagram Harper Beckham loves her mother's beauty products

Victoria, 50, recently told Hello Fashion that Harper often raids her makeup bag. "I take it as a compliment. Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing."

WATCH: Harper Beckham does dad David’s make-up for VB show

Harper is always on Victoria's mind when it comes to dreaming up product names, too, also telling HF: “Harper was the inspiration behind our 'Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick' in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”