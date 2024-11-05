Harper Beckham is a vision in blue silk dress as she presents mum Victoria with special award

Harper Beckham looked all grown up as she presented her mum, Victoria Beckham, with a prize at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards on Tuesday.

In the sweetest mother-daughter moment, the 13-year-old proudly awarded Victoria the entrepreneur award for "innovation and dedication to the British and global fashion industry", honouring her hugely successful eponymous fashion and beauty line.

At the event, Posh Spice opted for a chic, off-white silk pant and blazer set with a tie around the waist and a plunging neckline, taken from her own collection. She wore delicate jewellery and a stylish up-do for the prestigious awards.

Harper, the youngest of Victoria and David Beckham's four kids, looked stunning in a light blue silk gown with sweet spaghetti straps. She paired the look with simple white sandals, delicate layered necklaces and her blonde hair worn straight down past her shoulders.

The Victoria Beckham fashion line has enjoyed incredible growth in the last year; speaking to Harper's Bazaar in November, the mother of four gushed about her achievement.

"It's a huge accomplishment. The company has been through so much over the last 17 years– ups, downs, restructuring…it's been quite the journey."

"So, finally, to be able to say we're profitable is something I'm so proud of because it's not an easy industry, and it's getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I'm selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling…"

Victoria revealed to the publication that she was no stranger to imposter syndrome and only started realising her part in the label's success after Paris Fashion Week.

"Whenever I did a collection, I'd always think, it was because of this person, or it was because of that person," she said. "But when I went to Paris, what I realised was: I must have something to do with this. And I actually gave myself a little pat on the back."

The Women of the Year awards aim to recognise those "whom have left us inspired by their trailblazing, impactful contribution and dedication to their respective fields," said Lydia Slater, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar UK.

While Victoria and Harper's moment was undoubtedly the sweetest of the night, other stars also walked home with a prize, including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who nabbed the television actress prize, and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who won the performance award.

Also nabbing a shiny new trophy was singer Raye, who won for Musician of the Year, and One Day actress Ambika Mod, who nabbed the Best Breakthrough Award.

The Icon of the Year award was gifted to British legend Dame Harriet Walter, who used her moment to call out ageism in the industry.

"There are fewer of us [women] in the industry; we get less of a bite at the cherry, particularly when you get older," she said on the red carpet.

"I hope I can represent all the other older women who are still good at their job, you know, and still got their health, we hope, and they're sitting at home, 'When's my agent going to call?' So I feel very lucky, and if I can inspire anybody to keep going and believe in themselves, that's a good thing."