Liam Payne's wedding plans revealed by heartbroken girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been in a relationship for two years before the One Direction star tragically died last week following a fall from a hotel balcony.

Although Kate paid a personal tribute to her boyfriend in the days that followed his death, the influencer has shared further insights into their relationship, revealing that the singer was planning on marrying her in the future.

In part of her new tribute, Kate penned: "Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I've lost the best part of myself. I can't imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.

"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.' Liam I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel."

© Instagram Kate shared a personal message

She concluded: "I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn." Kate signed off with the number 444, and a white heart and wing emoji.

The glam star shared several loved-up photos of the couple, including one where they kissed in glitzy outfits, and others featuring them on gorgeous holidays from Disneyland to romantic mountain walks.

© Instagram Kate shared several images of her beloved

In her initial statement, Kate shared: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She continued: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam." She signed off with "444".

© Instagram The couple had dated for two years

444 has a special significance with the number representing guardian angels, with the number said to signify that angels are with a person and guiding them.

Liam, 31, tragically passed away last week after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Authorities responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital.

© Instagram 444 has a special significance

Leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin claim police arrived at the scene, but sadly, by the time emergency responders attended to Liam, it was too late. Ambulance workers confirmed the singer's death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.