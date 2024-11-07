Is Jack Schlossberg America’s next Kennedy president? Fans call for JFK’s grandson to run in 2028

In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2024 victory over Kamala Harris, Democrats appear to be seeking fresh faces, and one name is sparking excitement: Jack Schlossberg, grandson of John F. Kennedy.

The 31-year-old political correspondent and Harvard Law School graduate has seen his social media flooded with calls for him to run for president in 2028, when he’ll meet the minimum age requirement of 35. With his mix of charisma, good looks, and family legacy, Jack is quickly becoming the Democrats' new “it” candidate—at least according to fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the election results, X has been flooded with posts urging Jack to consider a presidential bid. One user described him as the “country’s last hope,” while another joked, “Can’t wait to be alive for a hot Kennedy president. I’ll finally be living my mid-century dream!” The support is lively and enthusiastic, with others chiming in, “Jack Schlossberg could fix all my problems,” and, “The only way I will ever return to a voting booth is to cast for Pete Buttigieg or Jack Schlossberg.”

Fans have also pointed out that Jack, a Yale and Harvard Law graduate, brings the right combination of Kennedy values and modern appeal. In his role as a political correspondent for Vogue, Jack recently shared his drive to enter public service, reflecting on the influence of his family’s storied legacy.

“I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service,” he told the magazine. “I take that very seriously, and I want to contribute in my own way.” Jack added, “I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today.”

Jack, the only grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis, is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. A 2015 graduate of Yale University, Jack earned both a JD and an MBA from Harvard, passing the Bar in 2022.

Jack’s journey has been marked by a lifelong immersion in politics, a passion he attributes to a conversation with his uncle, the late Senator Ted Kennedy, who asked Jack’s opinion of then-presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2007.

Jack recalls telling his uncle how much he admired Obama. “I know that my uncle Teddy was just humoring me in a way, but I also felt like he wanted to hear the opinion of a young person and took it seriously,” Jack shared. The next day, Ted Kennedy and Caroline Kennedy endorsed Obama, leaving Jack feeling “so involved, so heard, so excited about politics.”

That moment sparked a change in Jack, who admits he didn’t always feel confident or excel in school. But Obama’s campaign ignited something in him. “At that time in my life, I wasn’t good at anything, really,” he admitted.

“But all of a sudden, Obama was running, and all I wanted to do was watch the news every day. I got super into politics, and I felt like it was the most exciting thing I’d ever seen.” This early connection to politics only deepened as he learned more about his family’s legacy, particularly during a 10th-grade history class studying JFK’s presidency. Feeling awkward at first, Jack started reading about his grandfather and quickly grew inspired by his legacy.

Jack’s charisma and Kennedy allure have made him something of a social media sensation, with over 415,000 followers on Instagram and 468,000 on TikTok. His casual, relatable posts have earned him a fan base that’s as captivated by his values as by his striking resemblance to his grandfather.

And, of course, the online comments hinting at a return to Camelot for America haven’t gone unnoticed. One user summarized the general sentiment: “We need hot people back in office.”