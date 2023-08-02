John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline, lookalike grandson Jack honor JFK's incredible act of survival with 'difficult' task

John F. Kennedy's daughter, U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, and her son, John "Jack" Schlossberg, are making waves (literally) with their new gesture in honor of the late American president.

The mother-son duo commemorated the 80th anniversary of JFK's PT 109 rescue, centering around his command of the torpedo motor boat and the way he led the crew to safety and their rescue following an attack from a Japanese destroyer during World War II.

On that night in 1943, the PT 109 was cut in half by the destroyer Amagiri, leaving the crew scattered and fighting to stay afloat.

They swam three miles to a nearby Island, with Kennedy himself towing an injured crewman to the island by grabbing onto the strap of a life jacket, despite being injured himself.

After scouting the island for rescue, they found an English-speaking resident and relayed a message to the nearby Solomon Islands scouts through a message on a coconut JFK had carved out. Days later, they were rescued, and Kennedy was immortalized as a war hero.

Speaking with the Today Show, Caroline, 65, and Jack, 30, spoke of their own journey to remember his deed, by swimming through the treacherous waters of the Solomon Islands themselves.

© Getty Images Caroline and her son Jack swam the treacherous waters themselves in honor of the late President

"The swim was pretty difficult, I will say that," Jack stated. "So I have a lot of appreciation and admiration for what my grandfather did and the perseverance it must have taken to survive."

Shots from the segment featured them mid-swim, with the ambassador dressed in a blue swimsuit and her son wearing swim trunks, bearing a striking resemblance to his grandfather as well as his late uncle, John F Kennedy Jr. aka "John-John."

© Getty Images The act was a commemoration of JFK's PT 109 rescue that made him a war hero

Caroline said: "It was just amazing, and I think it really gave me a sense of appreciation for my father and his crew and the Solomon scouts who rescued him. And it was especially meaningful to do it with Jack."

The two visited the Solomon Islands to honor the descendants of the native residents who'd first helped JFK and his crew, meeting with them and their families.

© Getty Images JFK was a father to daughter Caroline and son John F. Kennedy Jr.

Photos were shared on the ambassador's official social media page of their visit, and the message alongside it read: "My son and I are honored to be able to thank you in person for what your fathers did 80 years ago.

"My father owed his life to their courage, their willingness to put themselves at risk, and to serve their country in the battle for freedom. Their legacy is the one we honor today. I wouldn't be here if not for them…"

JFK and his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, or "Jackie O" as she was known, also welcomed son JFK Jr. during their marriage. They lost their first child of a stillbirth (a daughter named Arabella) in 1956 and lost their second son, Patrick, two days after his birth in 1963 due to complications.

Jack, meanwhile, is JFK's only grandson. He has two sisters, Rose and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg.