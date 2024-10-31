Arnold Schwarzenegger makes rare presidential endorsement

Arnold Schwarzenegger has come forward to announce his support for Vice President Kamala Harris in a surprising endorsement from the former Republican politician.

In a lengthy explainer posted to X on Wednesday, the iconic actor delved into the reasons he would be turning against his old party to vote Democrat in the upcoming US election taking place on November 5.

Arnold, the Republican Governor of California from 2003 until 2011, began the tweet discussing his lack of faith in the current political climate.

"I don't really do endorsements," he said. "I'm not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don't trust most politicians. I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor."

He continued his candid assessment: "Let me be honest with you: I don't like either party right now…It is probably not a surprise that I hate politics more than ever, which, if you are a normal person who isn't addicted to this crap, you probably understand."

"I want to tune out. But I can't. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets…And I will always be an American before I am a Republican."

"That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. I'm sharing it with all of you because I think there are a lot of you who feel like I do. You don't recognize our country. And you are right to be furious."

The move comes just six days before the election, which is shaping up to be a tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The Terminator actor went on to call out Trump on his shortcomings, accusing him of not respecting the vote and referring to the January 6 insurrection in 2021.

"We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger," Arnold wrote.

"That's enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you. I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz."

He concluded the endorsement with an important message: "Vote this week. Turn the page and put this junk behind us. And even if you disagree with me, vote, because that's what we do as Americans."

Arnold famously dislikes Trump, whom he described as "the worst president ever" and "a failed leader"" after the Capitol attack. The 77-year-old compared this event to the Kristallnacht at the beginning of World War Two.

Harris and Walz have enjoyed a string of celebrity endorsements in the lead-up to November 5, including from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Eminem, the Obamas, Jennifer Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio.

For his part, Trump has been endorsed by celebs like Dr. Phil, Mel Gibson, Elon Musk and Kanye West.