Patrick Dempsey reflects on appearance change with surprising statement
Patrick Dempsey attends the premiere of Neon's "Ferrari" at Directors Guild Of America on December 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

The former Grey's Anatomy star works hard to stay in shape

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Patrick Dempsey is still flying high after he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, which was certainly an ego boost at the age of 58.

Patrick Dempsey attends the re-opening of the TAG Heuer Sydney flagship store on February 29, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty
Well known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd, or "McDreamy" in Grey's Anatomy, the actor has won the hearts of many with his dashing good looks. But he has admitted that he doesn't always feel confident in himself, as his body has changed as he grows older.

Patrick Dempsey spoke candidly to Haute Living© Randall Slavin
He revealed that "especially at 58, because your body changes — you're aware of it — and it takes that much more work to stay in shape."

"You have to really stay consistent with your workouts. I eat right, I don’t drink, I’m pretty healthy, and very athletic in the sense that I move around quite a bit and am always on the go," he reflected in an interview with Haute Living

The actor is best known for his role as Dr. Derek Shepherd© Randall Slavin
He added: "You need to keep a balance, and you need to keep moving. If you sit for too long, you lose it.”

While it seems that Patrick is taking staying in shape as he gets older a lot more seriously, he warned: "It’s not something I can take too seriously or worry about, especially at my age."

@jilliandempseyofficial

More magical moments with @People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive PatrickDempsey, showcasing a little more beauty for men! Grooming by me using - Jillian Dempsey Eye Masks - Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar - Jillian Dempsey Mixturizer - Jillian Dempsey Spot Stick Concealer (05 & 08) - Jillian Dempsey Roomie & Roadie Hair Pomade - Bradley Beauty Anti-Aging Saging Facial Mist - Vertra SPF Face Stick SENSITIVE #patrickdempsey #sexiestmanalive #jilliandempsey #mensgroomingproducts #celebritymua #peoplemagazine #jilliandempseyhaircare #grwmroutine

It certainly helps that his wife, Jillian, is a makeup artist who loves testing products on him. "Plus [my wife] keeps me looking good with all of her products," he teased.

Grey's Anatomy fans no doubt lost their minds when last year, Patrick started appearing in his wife's TikTok videos as she showed herself doing his makeup. The actor looked utterly bewildered as he sat in his wife's makeup chair with gel eye masks under his eyes, as Jillian pushed up his facial muscles with a face massager.

Throwback photo shared by Patrick Dempsey of his wedding to wife Jillian Fink in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary on July 31, 1999© Instagram
"Think of this like, maybe a Gua Sha on steroids," she said, as he frowned, clearly confused, and made it clear he didn't know what that meant.

"I have no idea what you mean by that," he responded, "what is a Gua Sha?"

Patrick may feel pensive about how aging has affected his appearance, but this hasn't stopped him from wanting to do more romantic comedies, after he played Jack Qwant in Bridget Jones's Baby.

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink attend a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy© Getty
"I would love to be able to do more romantic comedies, but they’re much harder to find these days," he told Haute Living. "I think it would be nice to be able to do something that’s based on a sophisticated, older romance." 

