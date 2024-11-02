Beyoncé bares all in sultry transformation which leaves fans suspecting the same thing

Fans will know that when it comes to Halloween, Beyoncé doesn't mess about. This year was no different, as the singer paid a risqué homage to rock icons Betty Davis and Prince with her costumes.

The singer took to Instagram to share her impressive transformation, as she changed her usual honey blonde tresses for dark, curly hair.

The singer bared all as she channeled Prince's Purple Rain, going topless in a sultry homage to Apollonia Kotero who co-starred in the 1984 musical drama. She covered herself with her hands, covered in shimmering purple gloves as she growled at the camera, her hair iconically large in that classic 80s style.

She opted for another look of the model's, wearing a black lacy bodysuit and an impeccably tailored black blazer over the top, along with thigh-high purple boots.

As well as Apollonia, she dressed as the late rocker, donning an impressive purple fur coat and perfectly coiffed quiff in one photo, paired with thigh high color matched boots and a guitar. Beneath the statement jacket, she wore a white shirt underneath with a deep plunging neckline.

In a separate post, Beyoncé dressed as Betty Davis, the second wife of Jazz musician Miles Davis, with a plunging zebra print bodysuit that hugged at her figure and left little to the imagination.

The outfit had black fur epaulets, and she matched the bodysuit with white boots as she straddled a motorcycle to emanate the iconic musician.

Naturally, fans took the singer's Halloween costume to presume that she was hinting towards what Act III of her incredible trilogy project might be, which has seen her explore different genres and Black influences within them.

"IS ACT 3 ROCK/BLUES???" One fan commented, with another agreeing: "ACT 3 IS UNDER OUR NOSES."

"ACT III ROCK?" A third person asked, with a fourth chiming in: "ACT 3 is UPON US OMGOSH."

Another fan commented: "One thing about Beyoncé she will introduce us to artists that we didn’t know about."

Indeed, through Beyoncé's trilogy so far, the singer has explored underappreciated Black artists within genres. Act I, notably, was RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé's exploration of disco and dance music and celebrating the Black progenitors of the genre. Meanwhile, COWBOY CARTER has explored Americana spotlighting the often overlooked contributions of Black musicians in Country music.

This isn't the first time the singer has hinted towards Prince as an inspiration for her final installment of the project, as she previously shared photos of herself dressed in a shirt with Purple Rain's cover on, holding onto a notebook.