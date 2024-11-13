Throughout the years, Nicole Kidman has worked with many child stars, and they all remember her kindness to this day.

Case in point: twins Cameron and Nicolas Crovetti, who came to see her as "another mom" during their time on Big Little Lies.

The brothers - now 16 - were only eight when they began playing her character Celeste Wright's sons, Josh and Max, and she made sure they had a wonderful experience on the show.

Cameron told HELLO!: "Nicole was like another mom, she was so nice to us. Any tough scenes she would always check in with us. Nicole really didn't want to slap us in Big Little Lies so they didn't end up doing that scene. Nicole is so caring, generous and so kind." His brother Nicolas agrees, calling the Oscar-winner "so sweet, endearing and motherly".

Nicole was lovely, I mean beautiful on the outside as we all know, but also just so kind and caring.



Nicole and Keith even invited Cameron and Nicolas over for dinner at their house on more than one occasion. "We have been to her house so many times, she's a great cook," said Nicolas, who added that the couple are "the sweetest". He continued: "They always invite people into their homes all the time, they are so generous. We made cookies, gingerbread houses together."

Nicole with the twins who played her children on Big Little Lies

The boys' mother Denise was equally charmed by Nicole. She said: "I have been a set mom for many years, I've seen it all and hand to God, Nicole is the nicest person and the best stage mom.

"She was the only actress to invite the boys over to the house to get to know us. They have been over for playdates so many times."

Nicole hasn't just made lasting impacts on those who have worked with her, but on people who have met her just once. Plenty of celebrities do their bit for charity — but the actress really went above and beyond at one fundraiser, promising a kiss to the highest bidder. Ultimately she helped to raise $700k for children in need, a cause close to her heart. More than just a star on screen, Nicole shines brightest when she's giving back. Whether it's championing causes or becoming a second mom to her young castmates, the A-lister's acts of kindness reveal the big heart behind the Hollywood icon.

© Gilbert Flores Nicole has been praised for her charity work

So what's the full story behind the auction kiss? Nicole made the gesture during a trip to Las Vegas in 2023 with her husband, Keith Urban, when the pair attended the famous car collector Barrett-Jackson Auction. Nicole was on hand to help auction off a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, with the proceeds of the sale going to Florida-based Kristi House Children's Advocacy Center. Nicole had asked to attend and help raise further funds after doing some research on the charity - who are dedicated to ending child abuse.

© Getty Images Nicole has been branded 'the sweetest'

Amanda Altman, Chief Executive Director of Kristi House, told HELLO!: "Nicole was lovely, I mean beautiful on the outside as we all know, but also just so kind and caring. She was truly affected by our cause — child abuse and trafficking. We did some brief prep, but Nicole already knew a lot about Kristi House from what she had read. She went up with me on the podium when it was time for the auction and she was delightful. She spoke about Kristi House and why it's so important, and she encouraged people to keep bidding. She also promised a kiss on the cheek to whoever bought the car!"

© Getty Images Her generosity shines through

With Nicole's help, the car not only sold once, but twice! First for $400k to a buyer who then donated it back, resulting in it being sold for an additional $300k to the second buyer. "It was incredible! I still think about that day and Nicole's generosity. She went out of her way to come to the auction on Saturday to help Kristi House," Amanda said.

"And then she was spectacular - speaking about Kristi House, the issues we tackle and the importance of a place like Kristi House, encouraging people to bid on the car, and doing some press before and after. We raised a significant amount of money from that auction and I attribute much of it to her kindness and willingness to help."