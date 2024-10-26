Keith Urban is turning 57, and there's no doubt that the father-of-two will be spending the special occasion with his daughters and beloved wife, Nicole Kidman.

© Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman held at The Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Australian power couple have been utterly inseparable since they first met in 2005, and have become each other's biggest supporters. The country music star's fans will often spot his A-Lister wife backstage, listening intently to songs dedicated to her. Meanwhile Keith can be found just as many times by the actress's side on the red carpet.

Keith has described his wife as having changed his life: "Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning," he told CBS.

To celebrate the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer's special day, here's a look back at the iconic couple's incredible marriage.

Nicole's instant crush

When they attended the G'Day USA gala in January 2005, neither Nicole nor Keith could have presumed they would meet their life partners. But for Nicole, there was an instant attraction: "I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me," she revealed to Ellen DeGeneres.

Despite exchanging numbers, Keith didn't call the actress for four months. While it may have taken a while for the musician to pluck up the courage, when they officially started dating, he was ultra romantic.

Nicole claimed that she knew he was the one when, on her 38th birthday that year, Keith stood on the stoop of her apartment at 5am and brought her gardenias. She told People: "I believed by that point he was the love of my life."

Getting married

Nicole and Keith got more serious a year later, when the actress announced her engagement in May 2006. Having brought Keith along as her date to the 30th Anniversary gala for the organization UNIFEM, Nicole would reveal afterwards that he was her fiancé.

Only a month later, they tied the knot in a candlelit ceremony in Sydney. Nicole's children, Bella and Connor, were part of their big day, with the former being a part of her mom's bridal party.

Keith's stint in rehab

Only four months into their relationship, Nicole staged an intervention into Keith's alcohol use. Already, he'd been to rehab twice, and in October 2006, he entered a third time. According to the country musician, whose album Love, Pain, & the Whole Crazy Thing was due for release, his wife was invaluable in that time.

"I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went," he told Rolling Stone.

Moving to Nashville

The couple moved to Nashville in 2007, settling on a farm southwest of the city. They've not lost their love of the Tennessee city, with Nicole saying of the city: "I was meant to go there."

Welcoming Sunday Rose

On July 7, 2008, Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose. The statement read: "We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl," as they called her "an absolute delight."

The couple welcomed their child in Nashville, and there were times when the couple had to travel back and forth through the pregnancy to be together. One time, the country musician flew to Australia for the first ultrasound, where he saw the heartbeat, before having to fly back to L.A. to do a show.

Having Faith Margaret

Two years later, the couple's family expanded as they had daughter Faith Margaret on December, 28, 2010 in Nashville. Their youngest daughter was born via surrogate.

The couple said of the birth: "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret. No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."

Staying connected after almost two decades

Despite ups and downs, Nicole and Keith remain dedicated to each other. They've been married for almost two decades now, and they've helped shape each other as people.

"Nic is so unbelievably open; she doesn't keep things in or bottle them up. She's really a great communicator," Keith once said of his wife. "Because of her, if I open up, every day, I'm listening and growing and learning. If I'm a better man, it's because of her."

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner once said of her husband that he is "So willing to get on planes and fly places, even if it's for a night," detailing how he once flew 10 hours to attend the opening night of a play she was doing, only to return to touring.

"That for me is love in action. That's extraordinary. But I would do the same for him and that's what we've committed to as a couple," she added.