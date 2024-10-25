Keith Urban reacts to fan shock over teen daughter Sunday Rose's runway debut

Keith Urban has so much to be proud of, following his 16-year-old daughter's runway debut for Miu Miu, after which she joined social media and gave an interview with Vogue.

Nicole and Keith are famously private about their young daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, so many were incredibly shocked to see her strut effortlessly down the runway in a simple white dress with subtle lace detailing along the skirt and cut-off sleeves, as well as cut-outs around the midriff.

They were even more shocked when they heard her accent in her first video for Vogue, in which she opened up about her first ever runway experience, showing off her Nashville accent with an Australian twang inherited from her parents.

Keith, ever the proud dad, responded to fan shock over her accent in the best possible way, telling Entertainment Tonight: "She's just our daughter."

He smiled as he said it, clearly feeling there was nothing else to add, besides the fact he thought his daughter's first runway show "as great. I thought she did great."

Keen-eyed fans may remember that Nicole previously spoke of her daughters' accents in 2016, telling People: "My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl," adding: "They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

The country musician previously told E! News of his daughter's ambitions: "At the end of the day anything that any of us choose to do involves an enormous amount of work. So go get in the trenches and start paying the dues as well."

Remaining protective of his daughter, he told People: "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," adding: "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

Sunday revealed to Vogue that she'd long harbored ambitions to model: "I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

Reflecting on her debut, she offered the advice: "Probably just like, don't stress yourself out too much, because I was really stressed, and then, it's just like, everyone here is really nice."

The teenager has gone on to join social media, with 3,590 followers including her mom, with the likes of her mom's best friend Naomi Watts, and Nicole's A Family Affair co-star Joey King supporting her.

Meanwhile, she follows no one back, and has not posted since her runway debut.