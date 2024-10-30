Keith Urban gives candid glimpse into home life with daughters and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are ultra-busy as a successful actress and country music singer, respectively, but their roles as parents will always come first.

The couple, who have been married since 2006, are parents to two daughters, Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, — plus the Big Little Lies actress is also a mom to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, who she adopted with ex-husband bwww.hellomagazine.com/tags/tom-cruise/ — and are based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though they have always kept the girls largely out of the spotlight, most recently, fans have gotten a glimpse of just how quickly they have grown up, though there's a heartwarming reason their dad maintains time hasn't flown by just as fast.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

During an appearance on the Today Show on Wednesday, October 30 to promote his latest album, his 11th, High, Keith opened up about how he has always prioritized spending as much time in the family's home base of Nashville as much as possible.

As the Today hosts remarked how grown up Sunday, who recently made her runway debut at a Miu Miu show, is, Keith noted that it doesn't quite feel like his little girl is growing up before his very eyes.

He shared: "I mean it doesn't feel like that for me, it feels like she's 16, it feels like it has been 16 years, beautifully."

© Getty Sunday has been joining her mom on occasional fashion events

The doting dad further explained: "Because I think like, we're home most of the time, I haven't missed anything, and I feel really grateful for that."

Still, when the camera showed a throwback photo of Sunday as a baby next to her runway debut, he did exclaim: "Wow, there's a difference."

© Getty Keith with his two girls

Also asked whether she has her famous mom's same "passion for fashion," he said: "Yeah she loves fashion, they both do," and asked about her accent going viral after people noted it sounds like a mix of southern and Australian, he also shared: "I don't hear any of the Aussie in there, but I think it's probably that thing where Australian people would hear her American accents and Americans would hear her Australian."

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT Sunday modeled for the Miu Miu Women's Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection

Sunday does indeed have a love for all things fashion, and her recent runway debut, red carpet appearances and attendances at fashion shows is something she has been wanting to do for a long time.

© Pascal Le Segretain The Urban-Kidman family at the Paris Olympics this summer

In conversation with Victoria Beckham for Vogue Australia earlier this year, Nicole gave insight into her decision to have her daughter step out in the spotlight with her. Revealing that the one condition was her turning 16, she shared: "She's wanted to go for a long time. That was her foray into it, and that was it."

However, though she recently also had her daughter join her for an Omega party at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Nicole added: "I'm like no, no more," explaining: "It's a push-pull. I don't want to hold her back because I don't want to be coddling her."