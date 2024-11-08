David Schwimmer makes very rare public appearance year after Matthew Perry's death

David Schwimmer kept a low profile on Thursday November 7 as he made a rare public outing for dinner in Beverly Hills.

The Friends actor dined at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, keeping it simple in black jeans, a buttoned-up shirt and blue collared jacket. He added a baseball cap for added simplicity.

Funke is known for their "authentic, layered and immersive design experience," and serves Italian fare and classic cocktails including on a gorgeous rooftop. The celebrity favorite has also seen events hosted there by Rebel Wilson and Hailey Bieber, and Nick Jonas, Kylie Jenner and Nicole Richie have all been spotted leaving.

© Backgrid David Schwimmer keeps a low profile during a rare outing at Funke restaurant

David, 58, is rarely pictured out and about in Los Angeles, and has been mindful of which projects he chooses to work on. He most recently starred in three seasons of the BBC comedy Intelligence with Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed and has joined the cast of Hulu's Goosebumps in the lead for season two.

Each season of the series, based on R.L Stine's children's book, features a new story, setting and cast; season two will follow teenage siblings who become involved in unravelling "a profound mystery".

"As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994," the synopsis reads.

David Schwimmer stars alongside Nick Mohammad in Intelligence

David found fame in the 1990s in the NBC comedy Friends as Ross Gellar, alongside Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston.

The cast and the show's passionate fanbase were left devastated in 2023 when Matthew Perry died on October 28.

© Getty Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (front l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in 1994

To pay tribute, David took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Matthew in character wearing 1980s power suits and finance-bro hair.

He wrote: "Matty, thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

He concluded: "This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around," before joking, in typical Chandler fashion: "Could there BE any more clouds?"