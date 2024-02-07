Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have awkward reunion in epic new video

Jennifer Aniston, renowned for her portrayal of Rachel Green on Friends, has recently featured in a humorous video with David Schwimmer.

The Uber Eats commercial that aired during the Super Bowl, sparking nostalgia and laughter with a playful nod to her iconic on-screen romance with the actor.

In the commercial, Jennifer, now 54, unexpectedly reunites with David, 57, her former co-star and on-screen love interest, known as Ross Geller to Friends enthusiasts.

The ad cleverly plays on the theme of forgetfulness, as Jennifer is handed a bag of assorted items from Uber Eats by a production assistant.

"You know what they say; in order to remember something, you've got to forget something else. Make a little room," Jennifer quips, setting the stage for a series of comical misunderstandings.

As the commercial unfolds, a string of humorous vignettes depicts individuals receiving their Uber Eats orders, only to realize they've forgotten some widely recognized piece of information.

© Getty Images Jennifer and David on set of Friends

Amid these lighthearted scenes, Jennifer stands on set, her Uber Eats bag in hand, as David approaches, greeting her casually and moving in for a hug.

The moment turns hilariously awkward as Jennifer, appearing baffled, doesn't budge, leaving her bag between them as she asks, "Um, have we met?"

© NBC Jennifer and David played Rachel and Ross

The ad culminates with the two Friends alums interacting once more. In a bid to jog her memory, David hints, "Worked together for ten years."

Jennifer's comedic timing shines as she feigns recognition, saying, "Ten years? You were great," though it's clear she's yet to connect the dots.

As David realizes she still doesn't remember him, Jennifer nonchalantly muses, "Like I would forget 10 years of my life," and walks off, leaving David to lament, "I hate this town."

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer pictured in 2003

Jennifer and David's iconic characters, Rachel and Ross, were central to Friends, enchanting viewers with their on-again, off-again romance from 1994 to 2004.

The catchphrase "we were on a break," born from their tumultuous relationship, has since become embedded in pop culture.

