Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer shares heartfelt update on grief

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, took to Instagram with a touching post on grief following the One Direction star's death last month.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former X Factor dancer shared a moving passage that read: "You don't move on after loss, but you must move with it. You must shake hands with grief, welcome her in, for she lives with you now. Pull her a chair at the table and offer her comfort.

"She is not the monster you first thought her to be. She is love, and she will walk with you now, stay with you now, peacefully. If you let her. And on the days when your anger is high, remember why she came, remember who she represents. Remember. Grief came to you, my friend, because love came first. Love came first."

The former dancer dated the singer on and off between 2010 and 2012.

Last month, Danielle revealed the last message Liam sent to her following his tragic death on Wednesday, 16 October, revealing that he reached out to congratulate her on the arrival of her baby girl, whom she shares with Capital Radio husband, Sonny Jay.

Danielle wrote: "This still doesn't feel real. Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all living with the reality of life without your presence," she noted.

Adding: "Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with Sammy and Mia is something I'll cherish forever."

"I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world," she concluded. "Rest easy, my friend."

On Thursday, three people in Argentina were charged following the star's death. Argentinian prosecutors said one person had been charged with the abandonment of a person followed by death and the supply and facilitation of narcotics. A hotel employee and a third person have both been charged with supplying narcotics.

The public prosecutor's office said: "Illicit conduct was discovered, from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply, and facilitation of narcotics."

The statement continued: "Based on the evidence gathered and after analysing the various bodies of proceedings, numerous documentary annexes, and the background of the case, prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea formally charged three people, requesting their questioning and arrest in a 180-page ruling presented last Friday to Judge Bruniard."