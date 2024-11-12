Joanna Gaines delivers 'grateful' message with family photo as fans react

Joanna Gaines wanted to thank somebody special in her life on Monday with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Magnolia network star shared photos with her dad, Jerry, and delivered a message to him.

Alongside images with her father, Joanna wrote: "Grateful for my dad, and for all the veterans who have served and sacrificed so much for our country. Thank you today and every day. #VeteransDay."

The family resemblance was strong in the photos which gave rare insight into Joanna's relationship with her dad.

Fans were quick to react to the post and thanked Jerry for his service. Many also remarked on their likeness to one another, and appreciated the snapshot of Joanna's life away from the spotlight.

Joanna has described her father as half Lebanese and half German, while her mother is Korean.

She's been married to her husband, Chip, since 2003, and they have five children together; Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, and Crew

The TV couple are best known for hosting Fixer Upper and as the founders of the Magnolia Network.

Despite their juggling work and family, they've previously spoken about potentially having a sixth child.

During an appearance on Sunday Today in 2019, Chip gushed about the possibility of adding to their brood with the express purpose of giving Crew a younger sister, as his brothers Drake and Duke do.

But Joanna had a different opinion on the matter.

"Just know, this is going to be the headline forever: 'Jo's pregnant again!'" she quipped. "I'm like, 'Chip I think we've got enough businesses, I think we're good!' That's how Chip is with children. He's like, 'I just think we can keep having them!' I think Chip just loves a full plate."

After having Crew, Joanna also said she learned to appreciate life more and slow down.

"He's like my little wisdom," she explained during an appearance onToday. "I'm like, I can learn more from Crew — just the way he teaches me to live and to notice things."

She also confessed she was "a little more light," and "a little more airy, and not so controlling."

Joanna says she's eager to protect her children and their innocence for as long as possible and added: "As their mother, I think my biggest job is how do I keep them where youth and innocence is something that they relish in, that they love it.

"Life is coming and it is what it is. But right now, these moments are the best moments of your life. And remember these moments — they will one day be healing for you when you're older."