Joanna Gaines shares never-before-seen photos of 5 kids with Chip Gaines in heartfelt tribute

Joanna Gaines doesn't typically share many glimpses into her family life, but some moments are too special not to share.

Though the Magnolia founder is especially private when it comes to her kids, and sharing photos of them, she made a well-deserved exception on Sunday as she paid tribute to her husband Chip Gaines in honor of Father's Day.

The former HGTV stars have been married since 2003, and together have welcomed five children, Drake, 19, Ella Rose, 17, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, five.

Joanna Gaines shares rare video featuring five kids in tribute to Chip Gaines

In honor of Chip's special day, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring rare clips and photos of the Gaines family.

Among the rare glimpse into the family's home life were photos of Chip cuddling with his youngest son Crew on the couch, one of him fishing with the kids, walking down the streets of New York City with his daughter during a recent trip, enjoying sunset picnics and skiing, plus some family vacations.

"To the very best teacher, friend, adventurer, listener, ball player, coach, trash picker upper, fishing guider, do anything and everything-er, road tripper, napper, mountain skier, and father to these five kiddos... we love you @chipgaines!" Joanna endearingly wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Chip is a doting dad-of-five

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the heartwarming tribute, with one writing: "True definition of a gentleman and a good Father. Happy Father's day Chip," as others followed suit with: "Joanna, these pics and videos are a treasure. Good dads are the best possible thing," and: "You both deserve excellent parenting awards!" as well as: "Happy Father's Day Mr. Gaines, enjoy your day with your beautiful family."

In addition to her touching tribute to Chip, Joanna also made a separate post celebrating her father, Jerry Stevens.

© Instagram His youngest is five-year-old Crew

Sharing photos of the two picking peaches at what appears to be their Waco, Texas house and farm, Joanna wrote: "To the man who taught me how to garden and keep plants alive, sell tires and a brake job, be strong yet kind, love with grace, be cautious and brave, be soft yet secure, empathize with others, and to love God with my whole heart. I sure love you dad."

© Instagram The former HGTV star has three sons and two daughters

It has been a celebratory month for both Joanna and Chip, who on the first of June marked their 21st wedding anniversary.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary in New York City

In honor of the momentous occasion, the home renovation guru also shared a tribute on Instagram, first posting a photo of the two standing in a cobblestone New York City street from their recent visit, followed by a photo of them 21 years ago posing at a park, also in the city.

"Twenty One Years," Joanna declared in her caption. "You've always had a way of taking a thought or a quiet dream I've tucked away, and helped me step into it and make it a reality. What a journey, a wild and crazy (yet somehow peaceful) ride. So grateful to God for this life we get to share together."