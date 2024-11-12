Jennifer Lopez spends one-on-one time with Emme following emotional family admission

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a proud mom who loves spending time with her twins, Max and Emme, and it was no different as she enjoyed some one-on-one time with the latter.

© @jlo Instagram JLo spends time with Emme

The songstress turned heads on the red carpet as she attended the premiere of Wicked in a sequined cut-out gown by Zuhair Murad, but she made it clear afterward that the evening meant that she could spend time with her child watching the highly-anticipated film. Emme, 16, looked far more casual than their mom, wearing a floral shirt to the screening.

© Amy Sussman A glamorous Zuhair Murad dress perfectly complemented her updo

JLo shared a selfie with Emme on social media following the film, featuring the teenager beaming at the camera. She captioned the post: "Wicked!! We loooved it," soundtracking the post with "Defying Gravity" as sung by Cynthia Erivo in the movie.

It's been a busy year for the singer, between the release of her album This Is Me… Now and the movie she made alongside it, as well as starring in two other films: Atlas and Unstoppable.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, days after filing to divorce

JLo also canceled her North America tour, which she was set to undertake during the summer, citing she needed "time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

© Ian West Jennifer Lopez on the Graham Norton Show

It was towards the end of this summer that she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show on November 8, she said of canceling her tour: "I decided to take this summer off and be home with the kids and it was the best thing I think I’ve ever done."

WATCH: JLo’s emotional family confession after canceling her tour

She went on to apologize to fans for her emotional decision to cancel the tour, explaining: "It's not like me to do that."

When she recognized one fan in the audience of the show, she apologized again and gave them a hug.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jennifer Lopez on Instagram in 2021 with her twins Max and Emme.

But as the holiday season settles in, JLo is planning on chilling out with her family. She told People: "It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast."

"The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories," she added.

"We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it," she said.