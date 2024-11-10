Inside Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet's new life near Jennifer Lopez's family

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's oldest child, Violet Affleck, has had a life-changing year, having moved away from home for the first time to attend college on another coast.

The 18-year-old swapped life on the West Coast for the East Coast at the end of August, when she moved to New Haven, Connecticut, to attend Yale University.

The teen has settled in nicely at the college, and was all smiles as she took a selfie on campus with her former stepmom Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda Lopez.

While it's not known what Violet is studying, the prestigious college has plenty to offer for her to enjoy in her spare time, with over 30 varsity teams and over 40 clubs.

There are also hundreds of extra-curricular groups, as well as a Yale College Council. Violet has already shown great confidence in speaking up for what she believes in, and stepped into the spotlight to give a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisions over the summer.

She had a list of demands to "confront the long COVID crisis," including mask availability, and air filtration. She also demanded Far-UVC light in facilities such as jails and detention centres.

The teenager was often seen wearing a face mask in public while out in LA and revealed during her speech that she had contracted a "post-viral condition" in 2019.

She said she "saw first-hand that medicine doesn't always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses." Violet's move to the East Coast may be far away from her parents, but she's now close to JLo's family, who she has a close relationship with.

While the award-winning singer is no longer Violet's stepmother, the pair have remained in touch, and the singer's sister, Lynda, lives just under two hours away from the teenager's campus in New York City.

Jennifer is also spending a lot of time in NYC, where she grew up and where her family still live, and no doubt has gone to visit Violet privately herself.

It's thought that Violet will reunite with her parents for Thanksgiving in a couple of weeks.

Her move away from her family's home in LA was tough for her famous parents, especially her mom Jennifer, who was very vocal about the change ahead of the college move date.

Back in May, the Alias star posted several pictures of herself crying at various events, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony.

In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

Violet is the oldest of Jennifer and Ben's children. The former couple are also parents to 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.