Jennifer Lopez reveals her surprising bedtime routine amid Ben Affleck divorce

In a year filled with intense highs and lows, including the release of three films and a heartbreaking divorce from Ben Affleck, it's no surprise that Jennifer Lopez has a regimented bedtime routine to keep her rested and rejuvenated.

The Hustlers star told People this week that she always takes me-time despite the fast-approaching holiday season.

"I don't think there's a busier time of the year than the holidays [but] even during a busy holiday season, I try to keep my routine consistent," she said.

She told the publication that for her, wellness means "sticking to my skincare even when I'm tired, making time for working out so I can stay energized, and finding moments to relax and recharge, whether it's through a little affirmation or a little mindful breathing meditation for a couple of minutes in the morning."

"Once the kids have gone to bed, I'm like, okay, my time. Put my face mask on. Watch The Great British Baking Show or whatever's on," she said.

J-Lo shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony; she has her hands full not only parenting teenagers, but also starring in multiple films this year, embarking on press tours, producing for TV and dropping a holiday set for her beauty brand.

© Instagram Jennifer is gearing up for the holiday season by focusing on self-care

Another act of self-care for Jennifer is drinking water throughout the day to stay hydrated; how does she keep up her intake, you ask? With her blinged-out cup, of course!

"Everywhere I go with my bling cup, everybody's always obsessed," she said. "I just carried it around on set because it just reminded me to drink water all day, and it's become a thing— I never expected it to become a thing."

The 55-year-old suffered intense heartbreak this year after filing for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

© Getty The couple were married from July 2022 until August 2024

Although the exes appear to be on good terms, with Ben calling her "Spectacular" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer is still doing some soul-searching after the split.

"I think a lot of it is about a deeper connection to myself and to God," she told People.

She added we should be "making sure we're checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us."

© Instagram Spending time with her twins, Max and Emme, is also important for her self-care

Despite experiencing setbacks this year, like canceling her This Is Me…Now live tour due to low ticket sales, the mother of two is already planning for the future.

"I'm also setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes me, whether that's through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty," she said.

"I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love."

© Mike Marsland The 55-year-old stars in the upcoming film Unstoppable

She is already receiving high praise for her role in Unstoppable, the upcoming film that follows Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and went on to become a champion wrestler.

J-Lo plays his mother, Judy, who gave birth at just 16. Her ex, Ben, also produced the film, alongside his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.