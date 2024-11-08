Quincy Jones' famous daughter Rashida breaks silence after father's death with emotional post

The world mourned the death of Quincy Jones, after news of his death aged 91 was announced on November 3. But while a number of celebrities, including Goldie Hawn, Elton John and Morgan Freeman, shared public tributes to the icon, his family stayed quiet since publishing the announcement — no doubt mourning the loss of a father.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family shared in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Now, Quincy's famous daughter, Rashida Jones, has spoken out almost a week after losing her father. The actress and filmmaker took to Instagram to share an emotionally penned piece dedicated to the icon.

© Getty Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California

Rashida shared a rare photo with her father when she was a baby, in which he tenderly cradled her close to his cheek.

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back," she wrote, sharing an emotional anecdote. "When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music)."

According to the actress, "he would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."

She called her father a "giant," adding that he was: "An icon. A culture shifter. A genius."

Rashida added that these were "all accurate descriptions of my father," before adding that "his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love."

"He WAS love," she continued. "He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy."

"I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."

© Getty Quincy Jones III, Martina Jones, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones and Peggy Lipton arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Keep On Keepin' On" at the Landmark Theatre on September 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California

Rashida, well-known for her role in sitcom Parks and Rec, is one of Quincy's seven kids. He is also father to: Jolie, 71, Rachel, 61, Martina, 58, Quincy III, 56, Kidada, 50, and Kenya, 31.