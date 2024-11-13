Meet Mike Tyson's 7 kids: from his famous son to his daughter's tragic life

Mike Tyson may be known for his incredible boxing career (and his iconic lisp), but many don't know about his large brood of seven kids: Mikey, Ramsey, Amir, Miguel, Exodus, Milan and Morocco.

Mike's seven children, born to four different mothers, have gone on to various careers in everything from sports broadcasting to tennis to music. The talented family were not always close, as the boxing legend revealed on MTV in 2009.

"I'm really working to recreate my relationship…rebuilt my relationship with my children," he said. "When I was Iron Mike Tyson, I neglected my children; I neglected the people I was in love with at one time. I'm getting the brunt of it right now, in this stage in my life. I'm starting to feel the pain and effects from it. I would like to rekindle that relationship."

The Tyson family have weathered divorces, Mike's jail time, and even the tragic loss of one of their own in 2009; join HELLO! as we dive into the lives of his seven children.

Mikey Lorna Tyson

© Gregg DeGuire Mikey Lorna Tyson

Mike's eldest child, Mikey, was born in 1990 after he split from his first wife, Robin Givens. The boxing champion and his girlfriend at the time, former model Kimberly Scarborough, were not expecting to fall pregnant with Mikey, and as a result, Mike was absent from his daughter's life for the first few years.

He was in prison from 1992 until 1995 on a sexual assault charge, and decided to be more present in her life when he was freed. Mikey has largely stayed out of the spotlight in the past but is now forging a path in music with the release of her new single, "Love Me Again", which dropped in October 2024.

Ramsey Tyson

© Jemal Countess Ramsey Tyson

Ramsey is Mike's second child, born to his second wife, Monica Turner, in 1996. Ramsey identifies as transgender and uses they/them pronouns; they are a fierce advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and revealed to Them in 2020 that Mike is coming to terms with their transition.

"It's very sweet to say that I inspired him in some way," they told the publication of the 58-year-old's learning journey. Ramsey also worked as part of the crew on the 2019 smash hit Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, and the 2017 film The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson.

Amir Tyson

© Instagram Amir Tyson

Amir, born in 1997, is the second child that Mike shares with Monica Turner. He followed his father into the entertainment industry and received his degree in broadcast journalism from American University. Amir now works as a sports commentator and will work with his father on his upcoming fight with YouTuber Jake Paul.

"Super excited to be working this event with an amazing team for the biggest and most viewed boxing fight of the 21st century. Thank you @netflix," he wrote on Instagram after it was announced he would commentate the fight.

He created a clothing brand in 2017, dubbed Debonair Attire, and is close to his dad. Mike told Valuetainment in 2021 of their playful bond, revealing, "I have a son [in his 20s], and every now and then he tries to wrestle with me."

Miguel Tyson

© Gregg DeGuire Miguel Tyson

Next came Miguel, born in 2002 to Mike's girlfriend, Sol Xochitl. He is especially talented at the drums and piano and has even performed on stage several times. He studies Psychology and Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California and maintains a low public profile.

Exodus Tyson

© Instagram Exodus Tyson

Exodus was Mike and Sol's second child together; she was born in 2005 but tragically passed away at just four years old in 2009 after a freak treadmill accident.

At the time, the family released a touching statement on her death, writing, "The Tyson family would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt thanks for all your prayers and support, and we ask that we be allowed our privacy at this difficult time. There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Exodus."

In the same year, Mike spoke to Oprah about her death and his grieving process. "From all my experience in rehab, I took responsibility," he said. "She had to be buried; she had to be taken care of. There was no animosity. There was no anger towards anybody. I don't know how she died, and I don't want to know."

Milan Tyson

© Frazer Harrison Milan Tyson

Milan was born in 2008 to Mike and his third wife, Lakiha Spicer, and followed her father's footsteps into the sporting world. She is an avid tennis player working towards a professional career and has trained with Patrick Mouratoglou, who previously worked with Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.

Mike told Patrick in a 2021 podcast that seeing his daughter work hard for her tennis dreams has brought him immense pride. "Our whole life has changed over tennis. I thought we were doing well, and everything, and everything we were doing was making money, but that's not bigger than my daughter playing tennis," he said.

"She's bigger than everything in our life now. I see her transcending into something she would never have before if she hadn't got involved in tennis. She has confidence. At 11/12 years old, she has confidence in herself." The talented sportswoman also launched an activewear line, Milan Miyla, in 2021.

Morocco Tyson

© Jerritt Clark Morocco Tyson

Morocco is the baby of the Tyson brood, born to Mike and Lakiha Spicer in 2011. While his parents have largely kept him out of the public eye, his dad did reveal that he was a "sweet and calm baby" via his publicist, who spoke to E! News after Morocco's birth. "Mike and Kiki are overwhelmed with joy to welcome their son to the Tyson family," they gushed.

Mike has worked hard to rebuild his family; he told Oprah in 2009 just how grateful he was for his large brood. "I'm just fortunate that I have children by different women, and as a family, we're close," he said. "That's my biggest asset. We all love each other."