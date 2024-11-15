Barron Trump's accent blows fans away in video you can't miss

Barron Trump has been making headlines for the past few weeks thanks to his father Donald Trump’s election win and his staggering 6'7 stature that sned fans into a frenzy.

In the latest surprise about the 18-year-old, a video has re-emerged from when he was just four years old and spoke with a thick Slovenian accent.

The video, which was taken from a Larry King interview in 2010, was posted to X (formerly Twitter) and saw the youngest of the Trump brood speaking to his mother, Melania, inside his father Donald's office.

"I like my suitcase!" he said excitedly as he jumped up and down on camera.

"I have to go to school now?" the tot asked his mother in the clip, in the same accent as Melania. The future First Lady replied, "First, you will have lunch, and then you'll go to school."

"You can do reading, writing, and arithmetic," Donald said from his desk. Fans have praised Melania in the video's comments, as his thick Slovenian accent indicated he spent more time with her growing up.

© Chip Somodevilla Barron had a thick Slovenian accent in the video despite growing up in New York

"Lowkey impressed by this [because] I'm assuming this means he spent a lot of early years [with] his mom instead of a nanny," one user wrote.

"You can tell she was a very involved mother," another commented. "It's such a cute interaction." Many called the exchange "adorable", commenting their surprise that he didn't have an American accent despite being raised in New York.

His accent is not the only change that Barron has experienced growing up in the public eye; he recently shocked the world when he towered over his father as Donald made a speech accepting his election win.

© Bryan Bedder Fans called the clip "adorable" as they praised Melania's parenting

The college student stood at a whopping 6'7, and the President-elect credited his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs, for his son's incredible height.

"Boy, did she take care of Barron," he said of Melania's late mother at the Iowa caucus in January. "That's how he got so tall– he only ate her food."

He told the crowd that Amalija was "way up there, she's looking down, and she's so proud of us".

© Larry Marano The youngest Tump child grew up in the penthouse of Trump Tower

"Great people, great parents to all of us, really great parents but also to Barron," he finished. The 78-year-old also joked that Barron's stature could lead to a successful basketball career if only he were interested.

"I said, 'You're gonna be a basketball player'," Donald said at the event. "He said, 'Well, I like soccer, Dad, actually'. I thought…at your height, I like basketball better, but you can't talk them into everything."

Barron, a freshman at NYU, became involved in his father's election campaign this year, lending Donald his insight as a member of Gen Z.

Barron towers over his family at 6'7

He encouraged his father to do interviews on some of the world's most popular podcasts, like with Joe Rogan and Logan Paul.

"He tells me about all the hot guys," Donald told Maria Bartiromo in October. "People I never heard about."