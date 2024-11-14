Travis Barker on raising baby Rocky in a 'different' way then teen children with ex-wife

It has been one year since Travis Barker became a dad all over again, for the first time, when he and wife Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their first child together.

After some struggles in their attempts to conceive, the couple, who married in 2021, welcomed their son Rocky 13 ( the 13th Kardashian grandchild) on November 1 of 2023.

And though Rocky becomes the sixth child that they add to their blended family — the Lemme founder shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine with ex Scott Disick, and the Blink-182 drummer shares Landon, 21, and Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — this time around, they're doing things a little differently.

Prior to Rocky's arrival, his older brother Landon, speaking on the Zach Sang Show, opened up about his family's changing dynamics, and how welcoming a brother at 20 would be different.

"We're almost 20 years apart," he noted, before confessing: "So I feel like our lives are gonna be very different," and even joking: "I'm sure he'll have like the iPhone [expletive] 25."

When asked if he's excited, he confirmed: "Yeah, hell yeah," though he said: "I mean it's crazy, definitely crazy." He then explained: "I've never really had a baby sibling, it's always been me and my sister, two years apart."

Still, he continued: "But it's like, it's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda needed attention as a kid, I feel like, I'm out of the house, I'm not really like, I don't need that."

He further said: "It would have been hard if I was like ten years old and that was all my dad could do," lastly adding: "But now I'm in a place that like, I'm an adult now," and that he's "super happy for them."

Now that little Rocky is a year old, Travis has also opened up about how he is raising him differently than his older kids, particularly when it comes to keeping Rocky out of the public eye.

Though both Kourtney and Travis have shared glimpses of Rocky, they have yet to share any photos where his face is visible, and it appears they are keeping it that way, save for a recent incident and breach of their privacy.

Travis, recently speaking with the Wall Street Journal, revealed: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight."

He further noted: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"