Melania Trump is ever the proud mother as she shared unseen photos of her only child, Barron, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated memoir.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to gush about motherhood and the joy it has brought her, posting a video that included an image of the young mom holding a baby Barron and an older picture of the two smiling for the camera.

"The challenges and rewards of motherhood, from sleepless nights to joyful milestones, bring immense fulfilment, which only a mother understands," she said in the video.

Melania Trump shares sweet photos of Barron as a baby in new video

"The lessons I have learned from this experience are profound, and they have shaped me in ways I could never have imagined."

Melania gave birth to her only son with Donald Trump in 2006; the former president also has four older children: Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany and Eric.

The Slovenian native's self-titled memoir will be released on October 1, just over a month from the US election in which Donald is the Republican candidate.

© Instagram Melania posted the video to promote her memoir

This is the third video that teased her memoir; in her first video, she spoke of the 2020 election results, in which her husband lost to President Joe Biden.

"It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech, as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband," she said.

The second video focused on the alleged assassination attempt on Donald's life during his campaign trail this year. In this, she questions the role of law enforcement in subduing the shooter, claiming there is "more to this story".

© Instagram Melania gave birth to Barron in 2006

The video of Barron marked a decided tonal shift as the former First Lady spoke on motherhood.

Barron, 18, recently made headlines when he was spotted at the prestigious New York University, where he chose to attend college. His experience in the famously blue state is sure to be eventful.

A slew of professors at the teen's new college signed an open letter against his father in 2020, authored by Professor Deepak Malhotra of Harvard University.

© Chip Somodevilla Barron attends New York University

The letter stated that Donald "denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press, politicizes everything from the justice department to the CDC to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections".

The letter then called on business leaders to declare him unfit to lead and a "threat to the Republic".

Despite a busy year, Barron found time to appear on his father's campaign trail in July this year, attending a rally in Florida.

© SAUL LOEB The teen grew up in the White House

Melania has largely been absent from Donald's campaign trail this year, only choosing to appear at the Republican National Convention and his campaign announcement.

She teased her memoir as an insight into her life with the presidential hopeful and her journey to where she is today.

"May your experience reading my book be as enjoyable as the writing process was for me," she wrote this year on X.