Jennifer Aniston, 55, showcases incredibly toned figure in new workout reveal

Jennifer Aniston continues to defy age in stunning new pictures that showcased her incredibly toned figure in a new campaign for Pvolve.

The fitness brand posted a photo of the actress on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing a plunging black bodysuit as she used the strength training equipment that Pvolve provides.

She took fans behind the scenes of her work with Pvolve in an Instagram video hours later, where the 55-year-old demonstrated the intensive workout routine which helped her achieve incredible results.

"A little BTS of the making of our new @pvolve campaign. Come work out with us!!" she captioned the post.

Pvolve is a workout method specifically designed for women; it takes into account any hormonal changes or transitions that may affect a woman's health overall and thus, their workouts.

"Historically, many workouts have been built around men's physiology, with women expected to adapt," said Pvolve's president, Julie Cartwright, as per Business Wire. "So, we decided to take a different approach, though the workout is equally effective for men."

© Instagram Jennifer is a huge fan of Pvolve

The Friends actress is a huge fan of the method and follows it's tailored workouts five days a week. She explained to InStyle how her approach to exercise has drastically changed since starting Pvolve.

"When you're in a mindset of, 'I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout,' it's daunting," she said. "I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body."

© Instagram The actress is the new face of Pvolve and posted behind-the-scenes for the photoshoot

"You're not thinking or really getting a good workout when you're doing something over and over again," she continued. But with Pvolve, she said that she no longer feels "insane fatigue or broken or in pain" after a workout.

The star also spoke to People last year about the workout routine, explaining that it is easier than it looks. "You just start in little tiny chunks, tiny steps. And then next thing you know, you've done four 20-minute classes because you just want to keep going."

© Getty Images Jennifer works out five times a week and focuses on strength training

"I just want more people to know about it because I think it's so good," she continued. "Especially as we get into our lovely older periods, we have to keep it exciting. And we have to be kinder to our bodies."

As for how Jennifer achieves her incredible figure through clean eating, she told Women's Health this year that she starts her day with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in water, followed by a coffee.

© Getty She revealed that she drinks "so much water that it's comical"

"I'll usually have lunch around one or two, and it's usually some form of vegetables and a protein," she said. "In the afternoon, I'll just have a snack of like an apple and almond butter, or popcorn. Or just something that I want."

For dinner, she will reach for vegetables and protein again, and on weekends, she will treat herself with something "extra special". Finally, hydration is vital for The Morning Show star; she drinks "so much water that it's comical".