Exclusive: Davina McCall supported by rarely-seen daughter Holly Robertson as she receives MBE

Davina McCall was accompanied by her beautiful daughter, Holly Robertson on Wednesday when she picked up her MBE from Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace.

The 56-year-old was beaming, donning an elevated blue floral gown paired with black stilettos and a matching fascinator to receive the honour that she was awarded for her services to broadcasting. Her daughter Holly, who is the image of her TV presenter mother, looked equally as stunning in an all-black outfit which she donned with a navy blue fascinator.

© WPA Pool Davina was joined by her daughter Holly and boyfriend Michael

Davina and Holly were joined by Davina's boyfriend Michael Douglas who couldn't have looked happier in the photos of the special day.

Talking about the accolade at the Wellbeing for Women event Davina told HELLO: "Buckingham Palace is something else! Somebody quite brilliantly said to us on the way in, 'Keep looking up because the ceilings are part the best bit, and they weren't wrong.'

© WPA Pool Davina looked so beautiful for her special moment

"It was so nice was being with all the other people getting their awards, their honours, and finding out a bit about [them], like, how did they get theirs and what did they do? It's just a really fun day and we were all so supportive of each other in the queue. And then I had dinner with my best friend and her husband and her kids who have been part of my life for 35 years. It was a lovely day.

Talking about the Princess Royal, who was presiding over the investitures, she added: "When I was growing up she was always the girl who could sort of do everything a bloke could do… sailing, riding. She was so capable and inspiring for that. I said that yesterday on the news,. I'm so pleased it was her." Wellbeing of Women ambassadors pledge to break the silence around women’s health in the charity’s 60th year.

Their celebrity ambassadors, who attended a special event at The Corinithia Hotel in London today are committed to breaking the silence, stigma and shame around women’s health, to create a better future for every woman, girl, and baby.

The likes of Davina, Penny Lancaster and Mariella Frostrup heard from Chair Dame Lesley Regan about the charity’s plans for its 60th year and signed up to a pledge to break the silence, stigma and shame around women’s health.

Davina shares Holly, her youngest daughter Tilly, and her son Chester with her ex-husband and TV presenter, Matthew Robertson. The former husband-and-wife duo married in 2000 after they met working together. They welcomed Holly in 2001, Tilly in 2003, and Chester in 2006.

The TV presenter keeps her children largely out of the spotlight but has an undeniably close bond with her brood who will often share snaps alongside their famous mum on their respective social media accounts.