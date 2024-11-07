Davina McCall parties in plunging jumpsuit during star-studded night out

Davina McCall, 57, stunned in a dark denim, plunging jumpsuit as she belted her heart out to karaoke while hosting Garnier’s celebration hair mask party in London on Wednesday evening.

© Dave Benett Davina dazzled in a dark denim jumpsuit

The TV presenter was all smiles as she appeared effortlessly chic in the figure-hugging one-piece that featured a zip down the centre and metal belted buckles. Davina accessorised the look with a pair of unfussy black heeled Gucci boots and minimalist gold jewellery. Her brunette locks were styled in loose waves, while her makeup was kept minimal and natural.

The Garnier celebratory event took place at London’s Bam Bam Bar – a location synonymous with karaoke nights and sophisticated soirées.

The Long Lost Family host partied away as she was photographed dancing on top of the bar’s blue couches with a microphone in hand. She was later joined in the crowd by an array of Love Island stars.

The British national treasure has been a Garnier ambassador for over 17 years and uses the brands Nutrisse colour 5.0 to maintain her rich and glossy brown colour and cover any greys.

© Dave Benett The TV presenter danced on top of the bar's couches

Davina, who has three children – Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and 18-year-old Chester – with her former husband Matthew Robertson, is now in a relationship with celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas. The pair share a £3.4 million family home in Kent, having built the lavish haven from scratch.

WATCH: Davina McCall shows off toned abs

Sitting down in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last month, the presenter said: "What I like is that Michael's an independent person and I'm an independent person."

"I have my life and he has his life, and we share our lives together. I'm not dependent on him and he's not dependent on me. We're together because we want to be together."

© Mike Marsland Davina McCall started dating Michael Douglas in 2019

The My Mum, Your Dad presenter is on a mission to help women navigate menopause through spreading awareness around perimenopause. She currently hosts a podcast called Begin Again to inspire those in their midlife to try new things.

She said: "I hit 50 and realised that that was it – no more periods – and it was like beginning again."

"Midlife is a time where you start looking at spirituality, giving yourself some kind of purpose."

The triathlete and entrepreneur is no stranger to showing off her ultra-toned physique in tight fitting numbers as she often dazzles in mini dresses and vibrant striking bikinis. This is unsurprising considering she even has her own fitness app, Own Your Goals, to offer women in their menopause a choice of different workouts to fit into their schedules and improve their lifestyle.