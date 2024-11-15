Madonna bolsters daughter Estere, 12, as she shows off her talents

All six of Madonna's kids have followed in her footsteps in some way by going down creative avenues. Even her youngest kids have shown off their talents, whether through music or dance.

© Instagram Madonna surrounded by her six kids

Surrounded by her talented family, Madonna loves to support her kids' pursuits on social media. The 66-year-old mom took to Instagram to share her daughter Estere's incredible mixing skills, posting a photo of the stylish 12-year-old, as well as a link to her soundcloud.

WATCH: Meet Madonna's six children

In the photo, Estere posed with her hands on the side of her head as she wore a sporty mesh top, a cool pink leopard print bandana, and a pair of shades. Madonna captioned the post on her Story: "Queen Estere New mix!!!"

© @madonna Instagram Madonna's daughter Estere is a talented DJ

The 12-year-old appears to be going by the DJ name 'Queen Estere', as the 45-minute mix was named "WE BE CLUBBIN' QUEEN ESTERE MIX", showing off a love of dance music, switching seamlessly between House and Ballroom classics.

It's of no surprise that Estere is interested in dance music, not just because she's the Queen of Pop's daughter, but due to her love of voguing.

© Kevin Mazur Estere, Lourdes Leon and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

She stole the show during her mom's tour last year when she got up on stage and vogued to her mother's hit song. She dressed in a gilded gold jumpsuit and black boots, surprising fans.

© Kevin Mazur Estere wows the crowds onstage at her mother's Celebration Tour

She wasn't the only member of the family to share the stage with Madonna, as Lourdes danced as well, while Mercy played the instrumental of "Bad Girl" on a grand piano. Meanwhile, David Bando played guitar throughout the tour as well.

© Kevin Mazur Estere performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena

Madonna's son Rocco has also picked up his mother's creative flair through painting. Rocco, who creates art under the name Rhed, put on an exhibition in Paris.

© @madonna Madonna supported Rocco's artwork

The singer made sure to visit, taking a number of photos of his artwork. His post-impressionist brushstrokes portrayed scenes from real life, from a hooded figure's arrest by two police officers, to a portrait of a man drinking from a water bottle.

© @madonna

Posting her son's artwork online, the Instagram carousel held a bittersweet tinge as she described his artwork as the "Perfect antidote for sadness!"

Madonna shared the moment only weeks after her brother passed away, which she posted about on October 6. She called him "the closest human to me for so long," adding that it was "hard to explain our bond."

"It grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo," she said.