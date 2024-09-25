National Daughters Day — the most memorable celebrity daughter moments from Blue Ivy, Kate Hudson, North West and more

It's National Daughters Day, and whether you have a daughter yourself or you are one, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate this deeply underappreciated member of the family.

When looking at the stars, it's always incredible when a celebrity's daughter takes to the spotlight and follows in their parents' footsteps or pays homage to them in a certain way. Whether it's Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy showing off her incredible talents, or Gwyneth Paltrow paying tribute to Blythe Danner, there are so many beautiful moments to mark the day.

WATCH: Celebrity Mother-Daughter look-alikes

To celebrate National Daughters Day, HELLO! takes a look at the most adorable celebrity daughter moments.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy steals the show on the Renaissance tour Taking after her mom, Blue Ivy stole the show as she took to the stage during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour and showed the world her moves. The mom would later say about her daughter's performance: "She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."



© Getty Gwyneth Paltrow pays homage to Blythe Danner While famous within her own right, Gwyneth is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner — and the duo share a close bond. The Goop founder proved herself to be the best daughter as she hosted the event, toasting her mom to praise her "extraordinary body of work." She explained: "Her contribution to television, stage and film is really extraordinary and after years of working a lot, and then not, leaving for a while to raise us, and coming back, to go to a film and to see — I’m going to cry — her star in a movie for the first time, it’s the most extraordinary performance."

© Instagram Grier Henchy gives Brooke Shields' wardrobe a new lease of life Brooke Shields no doubt has a treasure trove of clothes to pass down to her two daughters, and her youngest has certainly made the most of it. Grier, 18, wore her mom's wedding dress to Andre Agassi to her graduation, rocking the sleek ivory gown for the special occasion. She said of the adjustments: "We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek."



© Arnold Jerocki North West's live performances Clearly not afraid of the limelight, North West joined her father Kanye West onstage during the Yeezy Fashion Show in 2020 to perform an original song. Mom Kim Kardashian could be seen in the crowd proudly looking on. Since then, North has continued to perform, recording her first single with her dad on his controversial album Vultures 2, and even performing onstage at the Hollywood Bowl Lion King Live.

© Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross performs with Diana Ross Diana Ross may be one of the most iconic Motown singers ever, but her daughter Tracee is incredibly successful within her own right as an actress and model. The Black-ish star took to the stage to perform with her mom, resharing the special moment on Mother's Day. She confessed: "One wouldn’t know it now, but I was so shy and particularly around singing. This was before I faced my singing monster. Yes I’m grown, but on stage by my mama I would become so small and afraid."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Leni Klum teams up with Heidi for an iconic photoshoot Following in her mom's footsteps as a model, Leni Klum has done incredibly well, having worked for Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. The 20-year-old worked with her mom on a campaign for Intimissimi. Heidi would say of the intimate photoshoot: "It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world. So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship."



© Kevin Mazur Estere vogues on Madonna's tour Madonna's daughter Estere won the hearts of many as she took to the stage during her mom's tour to vogue. Her mesmerizing moves received 10s across the board from her mom and the audience in the impressive performance.

