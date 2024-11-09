Madonna shares fears for adopted twin daughters in emotional message to fans

Madonna is making her feelings about the 2024 presidential election abundantly clear as she shared her fears for her adopted twin daughters following the result.

The 66-year-old voiced her disappointment after Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 67th President of the United States.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna shared a lengthy message in which she revealed her daughters, Stella and Estere – who she adopted from Malawi – "are so upset about the election."

She began: "I woke up this morning and the first thought that came to my head was – America hates Women! – Not that I haven't always felt the wrath of misogyny breathing down my neck.

"I walked downstairs to my daughter's classroom. They are being homeschooled – they were taking a science test. I hugged them both and I started to cry.

"They are so upset about the elections and they are 12!! They are adopted from Malawi. Will they be considered Vermin by the government as well?"

© Instagram Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere from Malawi in 2017

She continued: "But it's not just women that America hates. They straight up hate Freedom. They want lower taxes, but they don't mind if they live in a Totalitarian government to get them.

"I don't want to let go of our democracy!! Now we will all have to fight even harder to hang onto it.

"Americans who voted for Trump or didn't vote at all showed that many people are OK with a dictatorship to take over. I don't want my friends that are not naturally born Americans to live in internment camps.!! I want my daughters and all of their friends to have agency over their bodies!!

© Instagram Madonna claimed Stella and Estere are 'so upset' about the election

"To feel valued. Not like second-class citizens. How could women vote for Trump? We fought for so long for so much!"

Madonna added: "What are we going to do with our feelings of disappointment? The universe is telling us that we have to spend the next four years fighting for our freedom!!!

© Instagram Madonna expressed her fears for her daughters following the election results

"Are you prepared to fight? Critical thinking and getting involved in our community is needed. Be prepared to fight for your freedom. Be prepared to fight for your life!"

She concluded: "I'm not giving up hope. Are you with Me?"

Madonna's opinions appeared to divide her followers, with one commenting: "Still a fan but I'm not with you on this one. None of the things you fear are going to happen, M. There will always be bad people in the world, but Trump, and those who voted for him do not hate women or gays."

© Instagram Madonna and her twins are unhappy with the election result

Another said: "Love that you continue to use your voice." A third added: "Well said! Thank you for always inspiring us all."

Alongside Stella and Estere, Madonna also adopted her children David Banda, 19, and Mercy James, 18, from Malawi. She also has two biological children, Lourdes, 28, by her former personal trainer Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 24, by her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

© Instagram Madonna adopted four of her six children from Malawi

It was announced in the early hours of November 6, 2024, that Donald won the election with 277 electoral votes to Kamala's 219. He also won the popular vote.

At 78, he is the oldest person ever elected to the office. He is also the first convicted criminal to be elected United States President.