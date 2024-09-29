Madonna celebrates proud moment with daughter Estere in emotional first

Madonna has raised a brood of talented children, and her daughter Estere is no exception after releasing a DJ mix via Soundcloud on Saturday.

The 66-year-old took to her Instagram stories to celebrate Estere's achievement, captioning a photo of the 12-year-old, "DJ Queen Estere".

In the snap, the teen wore a thick, black choker adorned with a large cross, seemingly referencing Madonna's iconic '80s jewelry.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Madonna's lavish backyard party for twins Stella and Estere's 12th birthday

The teen's new techno mix, titled "I'll Tech House U Mix", features a slew of dance tunes and even references her mother's smash hit "Vogue" via the Noizu song of the same name, in which the artist sings, "It's giving Madonna, Vogue".

The mother of six also posted a video of Estere saying, "Thank you, Mom," as she blew a kiss to the camera.

Madonna adopted Estere and her twin Stella in 2017 from Malawi when they were five years old, rounding out her large family.

© Instagram Madonna's youngest Estere released new music this week

"It's like they were always here," she told People in 2017. "It didn't take long for them to get acclimated."

"And they've learned, in time, that I'm their mother, and nothing is going to change that," she said.

The seven-time Grammy winner was already a loving mother to Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda and Mercy James before welcoming the twins into her life.

© Kevin Mazur The 12-year-old is an aspiring DJ

As for her decision to adopt again after David and Mercy, she told People, "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home," she said. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

Each of her six kids showcased their incredible talents on stage during her Celebration tour. In January this year, Mercy performed on the piano in front of the crowd before her performance of Madonna's "Bad Girl".

Her brother David followed with a stunning guitar performance of "Mother and Father" alongside the pop legend.

© Instagram Madonna adopted twins Stella and Estere from Malawi in 2017

Estere joined her mother on stage as she pretended to DJ along to "Vogue" before dancing her heart out to the crowd's delight.

Madonna is a proud mom of her six talented kids, but she opened up to Vanity Fair in 2023 about how her motherhood journey has been "the hardest battle".

© Instagram Madonna is the proud mother of six kids

"Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job," she revealed."

"Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. No one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest," she finished.