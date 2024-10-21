Madonna’s ex Carlos Leon reveals how Lourdes Leon inspires him and why he’s so proud of his daughter

Carlos LeonCarlos Leon, the father of Lourdes Leon, has long maintained a close and special bond with his daughter, whom he affectionately calls “Lola.” In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Carlos opens up about how deeply his relationship with Lourdes influences his life, his latest ventures, and the pride he feels watching her grow into the woman she is today.

His journey from fitness trainer to fashion designer, under his new brand OG Daddy, is a testament to the love he has for his children and his commitment to helping others lead balanced, fulfilled lives.

Lourdes, now 28, is the eldest daughter of pop icon Madonna, and Carlos speaks with warmth and pride when discussing her. “My daughter and I are very close. We see each other often, and I am so proud of the woman she has become,” Carlos shares, clearly cherishing the relationship they’ve built over the years.

This deep connection has not only shaped him as a father but has also played a pivotal role in the creation of his latest project, OG Daddy, a lifestyle brand he launched with Josh Tepper, that blends fashion, health, and spirituality.

Carlos and Madonna’s relationship is well-known, dating back to the mid-90s. The couple met in New York City and began a romance that would soon lead to the birth of Lourdes in 1996.

Although their romantic relationship ended, the pair have remained close, co-parenting Lourdes through her childhood and now into her adult life. “Madonna and I always support one another,” Carlos reveals, adding that they continue to maintain a healthy friendship for the sake of their daughter. “She and I are friends,” he reveals.

As for how the two manage to co-parent while juggling the pressures of being in the public eye, Carlos emphasizes that it’s about the children, no matter what. “It makes no difference if you’re a pop star, or a public school teacher,” he says.

“Parenting should always be about putting your children first and doing what’s best for them.” This attitude is something he holds deeply not just for Lourdes but also for his son Meeka, from a previous relationship.

Carlos's fashion brand, OG Daddy, may be inspired by his role as a father, but he’s quick to clarify that it’s about more than just being "Lola’s dad."

He explains that the brand is meant to be a space where people can focus on their health, spirituality, and personal growth. “While the name and that moment in pop culture was a big part of the launch, I want it to be a place where people can build their spirituality, focus on improving their health, and live out their dreams.”

Carlos’s role as a father has not only influenced his personal life but also his professional endeavors. OG Daddy reflects the values he’s imparted to his children. “That is the framework I bestowed upon Lola and continue to do with my son Meeka,” he says, stressing the importance of living a balanced, healthy, and purposeful life.

As for Lourdes’ opinion on OG Daddy, Carlos beams with pride when he talks about how supportive she has been of his latest venture.

“Lola always supports me and is cheering me on every step of the way,” he says. “She has said her friends like my advice and content, so that is a good sign.” It’s clear that the mutual admiration between father and daughter is a driving force behind Carlos’s new brand, which seeks to merge his personal style with the broader ethos of living a well-rounded life.

Carlos also credits Lourdes and Madonna with teaching him valuable lessons about quality—something he strives to reflect in OG Daddy. “I have learned from both my daughter and her mother that quality is key,” he says. “Whenever you are putting your name on something, make sure it’s the best of the best.”

Lourdes, often known for blazing her own trail in the fashion world, has made a name for herself as a successful model and designer, having worked with brands like Marc Jacobs, Burberry, and Swarovski.

Her fierce independence and unique style have garnered her a loyal following, and she continues to impress with her bold choices both on and off the runway. Carlos’s admiration for her extends beyond the professional sphere; he frequently speaks about how she continues to inspire him as a father. “She is one of the most important aspects of my life,” he says with palpable pride.

As a young woman carving out her own path in the public eye, Lourdes has also been candid about her upbringing, noting that her mother, Madonna, could be quite the “control freak” at times.

Despite the challenges, Lourdes has expressed gratitude for how her mother empowered her to be independent and forward-thinking. Carlos’s approach to parenting has clearly contributed to the grounded, confident person Lourdes has become today.

While Lourdes continues to shine in the fashion industry, Carlos hopes to inspire others, much like how his daughter has inspired him.

“It’s about living your life to the fullest and being the best version of yourself. That’s what I’ve tried to teach my kids, and that’s what I hope to share with the world.”

“I’m so proud of her,” Carlos says once again, the pride in his voice unmistakable. “Watching her grow into the woman she is today has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”