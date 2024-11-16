Romeo Beckham looks loved up with new girlfriend Kim Turnbill after split from Gray Sorrenti

Romeo Beckham has been pictured spending a romantic night with his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, just weeks after packing on the PDA with photographer Gray Sorrenti.

The new couple enjoyed a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night and were seen hand in hand as they left the exclusive venue. Kim and Romeo were first linked earlier this week at F1 driver Lando Norris' birthday celebrations.

1/ 8 © KGC-305/412/453 Aspiring DJ Kim is two years older than 22-year-old Romeo and used to date Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie. She was also in the same year as Brooklyn Beckham at school in 2016.





2/ 8 © KGC-305/412/453 The pair were wrapped up in winter coats and matching jeans. Kim's modelesque features were on full display as she slicked back her long raven tresses into a sleek ponytail.



3/ 8 © KGC-305/412/453 In addition to her music career, Kim is also a model and has appeared in numerous high-profile campaigns for the likes of Ellesse, Fendi, Rimmel, and Tommy Hilfiger. She was also the face of Marc Jacobs' Decadence fragrance.



4/ 8 © KGC-305/412/453 Unsurprisingly, Romeo's latest flame comes from a well-connected family; her father, Johnny Turnbull, and uncle, Alex Turnbull, were both musicians in the band 23 Skidoo.



5/ 8 © KGC-305/412/453 Her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a renowned post-war sculptor and painter, with his work featured in high-profile galleries, including the Tate Modern.



6/ 8 © Instagram Earlier this week, Kim and Romeo enjoyed a fun night out and posed for a loved-up selfie in the back of a car after looking cosy sitting next to each other during Lando's birthday dinner.



7/ 8 © Instagram The new photos of the couple came just weeks after Romeo packed on the PDA with his ex-girlfriend, Gray Sorrenti, daughter of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.



8/ 8 © Getty Images Prior to his recent dating exploits, Romeo was in a long-term relationship with his model ex, Mia Regan.



The childhood sweethearts dated for five years and parted ways amicably in February.

Sharing the news with his followers, Romeo wrote: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," while Mia added: "This is Ro; we have grown up with each other since we were 16! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically, but we do share lots and lots of love for one another… after five years, we friend-zoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love heart emojis.