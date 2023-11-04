Romeo Beckham sparks major fan reaction following new photo with girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan had fans swooning over their latest photo on Saturday.

The Inter Miami player, 21, and the model, 20, were dressed to the nines in a glamorous photo shared by the footballer. Mia donning an ultra-elegant black evening gown, Romeo opting for a black suit and tie. The blonde beauty shot a look at love over to her beau who was beaming at the camera.

Captioning the post, Romeo simply added a black-and-white heart emoji alongside the image. Mia's ultra-luxe halterneck dress featured a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh-high split, her vibrant tresses slicked back into an on-trend spiky bun.

The dramatic neckline was further emphasised by her dazzling silver necklace that cascaded past her sternum. She also carried a statement feathery bag, a glimpse of which could be seen in the candid shot.

The pair looked so loved up during their evening in on Thursday

It's safe to say the loved-up photo went down well with friends and fans of the duo who couldn't wait to rush in with comments.

"She’s the one," one fan penned alongside a red love heart emoji. "You look so good together," a second added. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Get married already." Mia even weighed in herself, adding two flamed adorned love heart emojis.

The pair have been inseparable recently and on Thursday shared the details of their sweet date night.

Romeo shared a selfie of the pair of them cuddling up on a cream sofa whilst watching Christmas film Elf. Judging by the basketball poster on the wall, it's likely the snuggly room was in Romeo's home.

© Instagram The couple began dating in 2019

"Best kinda nights," Romeo wrote, alongside a red love heart emoji. Mia lovingly rested her head on her beau's head whilst Romeo smiled for the camera. Despite the relaxed nature of their evening, Mia still looked fabulously stylish donning a plush forest green sweater, gold hoops and showcased her flawless makeup-free skin.

The loved-up couple began dating in 2019, after meeting through mutual friends. Subsequently, they split in July 2022 after three years together just weeks after Romeo's brother Brooklyn tied the knot with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Victoria and David Beckham throw Romeo an epic birthday bash in Miami

Mia and Romeo rekindled their romance in November in 2022 and are seldom seen without each other.

Mia has always been destined to be part of the Beckham clan and even during their split she was still in close contact with Victoria Beckham, and starred in a number of her fashion campaigns.