Romeo Beckham is the image of mum Victoria in cheeky photo with girlfriend Mia

Romeo Beckham turned heads on Monday when he was caught in a cheeky moment with his girlfriend, Mia Regan, on Monday.

The 21-year-old took to his Instagram account with a slew of photos alongside the model pulling a variety of different fun poses including one in which Romeo couldn't keep his hands her and packed on the PDA.

The pair were caught in a major PDA moment

Captioning the post, he simply penned a black and white love heart emoji. Mia looked ultra-glamorous wearing a black denim midi skirt and matching roll-neck vest, meanwhile, Romeo donned a laid-back white T-shirt and dark blue denim jeans.

As for her hair, the fashionista stayed true to her Gen-Z It-Girl roots and opted for the most chic slicked-backed spikey bun. Finishing off her ensemble she added a collection of silver rings and silver bangles.

Mia and Romeo began dating in 2019

Friends and fans were all saying the same thing about the photo, and couldn't believe how much Romeo takes after his mum, Victoria Beckham.

"He looks so much like posh," one fan penned. A second added: "He looks like his mother". Meanwhile, a third added: "He's got his dad's smile and his mum's features," alongside a red love heart.

Mia turned 21 on Sunday

Mia also sparked a slew of comments from the couple's adoring fans, one penned: "She is a total natural beauty".

The photos were taken from a lavish night out the couple had at Bacchanalia, a luxe Greek restaurant in the heart of Mayfair.

The glamorous evening appeared to be in celebration of Mia's 21st birthday on Sunday. Marking the occasion on her big day, Romeo shared a number of sweet photos of the couple.

In the caption he wrote: "HAPPY 21st gorgeous girl I love you so much [love heart emojis] @mimimoocher."

© TikTok Romeo now has Mia's nickname "Mooch" tatood on his arm

The pair began dating in 2019, after meeting through mutual friends. Subsequently, they split in July 2022 after three years together just weeks after Romeo's brother Brooklyn tied the knot with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Mia and Romeo rekindled their romance in November 2022 and are seldom seen without each other. Romeo even sealed the deal with a tattoo dedicated to his beloved and had her nickname "Mooch," on his arm.

Mia has always been destined to be part of the Beckham clan and even during their split she was still in close contact with Victoria Beckham, and starred in a number of her fashion campaigns.