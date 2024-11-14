Romeo Beckham shares intimate photo with mystery woman

Romeo Beckham was pictured looking incredibly cosy with a mystery brunette on Wednesday evening as the pair posed for an intimate snap in the back of a black cap.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old kissed the woman in question's hand as they travelled through London. It isn't known who the brunette beauty is but one thing is for sure is that she could be mistaken for a model with her cascading chocolate tresses and picture-perfect face.

© Instagram Romeo and his mystery beauty were pictured in the back of a car

It was believed the middle son of David and Victoria Beckham was dating Gray Sorrenti – daughter of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti after the pair were pictured packing on the PDA in NYC.

But now it seems the model has moved on after he and his new mystery girl enjoyed a birthday dinner with F1 star Lando Norris. The pair were pictured sitting next to each other whilst Lando blew out his birthday candles.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham throw Romeo an epic birthday bash in Miami

Romeo's love life

Prior to his mystery love interest and photographer Gray, Romeo was in a long-term relationship with model Mia Regan.

The blonde bombshell had an incredibly close bond with Romeo's fashionista mother, Victoria Beckham even supporting her at her London Fashion Week weeks after they announced their split.

© Darren Gerrish Mia and Romeo split in February

The childhood sweethearts dated for five years and parted ways amiably in February. Sharing the news to his followers "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," while Mia added: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love heart emojis.