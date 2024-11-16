Gwen Stefani details 'second chance at life' after 'catastrophic' time with family

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to build a beautiful life together after getting married in 2021. But as the couple celebrate three years of marriage, and nine years as a couple, the No Doubt frontwoman is opening up about her husband's impact on her family.

"Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life," Gwen told The Guardian. "Because when my family fell apart, it felt like a catastrophe."

2015 was not only the year she divorced from Gavin Rossdale, it was the year her band No Doubt went on hiatus.

"How do you pick yourself up from that? But God put this other person there to love me," she added.

Blake is stepfather to Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin. Her marriage to the Bush singer ended after he allegedly cheated on her with the family's nanny.

She continued that her latest album, Bouquet, is inspired by how her relationship with Blake bloomed. The duo met while working on The Voice together as judges, bonding over how they were both going through divorces at the same time — the country singer was splitting from Miranda Lambert.

Gwen isn't the only one who has been open about how their relationship was a saving grace. Blake told Billboard in 2016: "I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell...Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"

But according to the "Hollaback Girl" singer, it wasn't just their high-profile divorces or their shared experience of the music industry that bonded them. It was a shared love of nature and plants.

"I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening," she explained. "We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they've survived."

"I wrote the song 'Purple Irises' about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it," she continued.

The couple have collaborated on a number of songs; they co-wrote "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" while navigating the beginning of their relationship, and they duetted for "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."