Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look so loved up as they cheer on son Apollo at LA football game

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were the cutest couple on the field at her son Apollo's football game on Sunday.

Gwen's youngest child, whom she shares with her ex husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, was playing in the LA match as his family came to support him.

The 55-year-old stepped out in a colorful striped t-shirt paired with ripped blue jeans and beige shoes for the game. She opted to wear her bright blonde hair up in a tight bun and was accompanied by her middle child, Zuma.

Zuma, 16, came to watch his little brother play in a bright orange t-shirt and brown pants, his red hair pushed back in a mullet style.

Gwen's husband, country superstar Blake Shelton, joined them in a green button-up shirt and blue jeans paired with a cap.

Gwen and Blake cozied up together on the stands as they watched Apollo take the field, with the No Doubt songstress slinging her arm around her beau's waist.

The couple, who met while judges on The Voice, made married life look easy as they laughed and chatted while keeping an eye on the game.

Ever the doting stepfather, Blake revealed to Entertainment Tonight in April that he loves his role, which became official when he married Gwen in 2021.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he said of the future. "Next month, we've got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we'll have another 18-year-old. And that's...it's gonna be, I guess, a lot more alone time, which I'm not mad about that either."

"But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun," he added.

He revealed to the publication how parenting has changed him for the better and taught him some valuable lessons.

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" he said.

"When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

The 48-year-old explained how being raised by his stepfather shaped him into the man he is today, allowing him to connect with Gwen's children.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was one year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," he said.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]."

He continued: "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day, I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

Blake was previously married to country star Miranda Lambert for several years before their divorce in 2015. Gwen also shares her eldest son, Kingston, with Gavin.