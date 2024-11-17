Eva Longoria reveals surprising secret behind marriage to José Bastón

Eva Longoria has opened up about the secrets to her blissful marriage with husband José Bastón, and it seems their enduring love is built on more than just romance.

The Desperate Housewives star, 49, revealed that one key factor in their happy relationship is how they define their roles, admitting she doesn’t see José as her “best friend” but as a true life partner.

The couple, who first began dating in 2013 and tied the knot three years later in a stunning ceremony in Mexico, have been inseparable ever since.

Eva gushed about José, crediting their balanced dynamic for keeping their relationship strong. “He makes me laugh, and he’s a really good partner,” she shared with Daily Mail. “He supports me in everything I do, and I support him in everything he does. We don’t compete for attention or the spotlight.”

For someone like Eva, whose life in the public eye is constant, having a partner who prefers to stay behind the scenes has been a breath of fresh air. José, a successful businessman, avoids the limelight so much that he even requested to stay off Eva’s social media.

“He hates Instagram,” Eva laughed. “He’s like, ‘Please don’t put me on your Instagram.’ That’s why he’s rarely on my social media. Once in a while, I try to sneak him in there, but he prefers to stay out of it.”

© Instagram Eva Longoria and her husband with their son

Despite his aversion to the public eye, José is more than happy to cheer Eva on from the sidelines. “He loves for me to be on the red carpet. He just doesn’t want to be there with me,” she explained. This balance has been one of the reasons their marriage works so well. “It’s refreshing to be with somebody who doesn’t need that constant validation of being reminded we’re together or needing to be on a red carpet. He’s just a really kind partner.”

When asked if José fills the role of “best friend” in her life, Eva was quick to clarify her perspective. “No, I have best friends,” she said. “He doesn’t need to occupy that role. It’s a different relationship. My best friends are my best friends, and I go to them for certain things. My husband is my partner, and he’s there for a different function. He really excels in that role in my life.”

© Europa Press Entertainment Eva with her husband Jose Baston in Madrid

The couple shares a six-year-old son, Santiago, and recently made a major life change by relocating to Spain. Eva, who has Spanish citizenship and was honored with the title of “Dame” in 2022 due to her family roots in Oviedo, has embraced this new chapter with enthusiasm.

“I’ve spent my whole adult life in California, but I feel like that chapter is done now,” she told Marie Claire. “Living in Los Angeles just doesn’t feel the same anymore. The vibe has changed, and COVID really pushed it over the edge.”

© Shutterstock Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston own a home in New Mexico

Eva’s relocation is also tied to her latest project, a CNN miniseries titled Searching for Spain, a follow-up to her acclaimed series Searching for Mexico. Splitting their time between Spain and Mexico, the family has adapted to a more global lifestyle, with Eva frequently traveling to South America and Europe for work.

Despite the challenges of relocating, Eva appreciates the privilege of being able to live abroad.

“I’m lucky to have the opportunity to escape and go somewhere,” she said. However, her thoughts are often with those in the United States who don’t have the same options. Reflecting on the political and social climate, she added, “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness are for them.”

The Only Murders in the Building star has also been candid about her fears regarding the future of the U.S., particularly if Donald Trump’s promises come to fruition. “If he keeps his promises, the U.S. will become a very scary place,” she noted. Eva campaigned fervently for Kamala Harris during the last election and remains vocal about her political views.

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Eva Longoria attends the amfAR Gala Venezia 2024

Eva’s move abroad hasn’t slowed her down professionally. She continues to work on a range of projects, including her recent appearance in Land of Women on Apple TV+ and her directorial debut with the film Flamin’ Hot.

Balancing her roles as a mother, actress, and philanthropist, Eva also serves as president of The Global Gift Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports women and children in need. Through this foundation, Eva continues to champion causes close to her heart, particularly education and entrepreneurship for Latinas.

Eva’s journey to stardom is nothing short of inspiring. She moved to Los Angeles in the late 1990s, landing her first TV roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and The Young and the Restless.

But it was her portrayal of Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives that made her a household name. Since then, she has seamlessly transitioned from actress to producer, director, and activist.

Her marriage to José has been a grounding force throughout her career. While Eva’s life has often been in the public eye, José’s preference for privacy has brought balance to their partnership. “He’s my anchor,” Eva said. “It’s a beautiful thing to have someone who doesn’t need the spotlight and is just there for you.”