Eva Longoria flees 'dystopian' America with her son and husband

Eva Longoria is no longer a US resident after packing up her family and relocating away from "dystopian" America.

The 49-year-old actress revealed that it was time for a change after spending her "whole adult life" in California and now splits her time between Mexico and Spain with her husband José Bastón and their son, Santiago, six.

"I'm privileged," she told Marie Claire. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Explaining her reasoning for the move, Eva added: "I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.

"And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [expletive] on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Eva and José purchased a 1,531-square-meter, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa in Marbella, Spain, in early 2023 and began shipping over their belongings earlier this year.

© Instagram Eva and her family have left America

The luxury mansion also boasts an indoor pool, sauna, and a state-of-the-art home gym.

Before their move, Eva – who has Spanish citizenship – and her family were spending more time away from their home in Los Angeles while she worked abroad on her CNN miniseries Searching for Spain.

© Getty Images Eva and her family split their time between Spain and Mexico

She and José even slashed the asking price of their Beverly Hills home from $22.8 million to $18.9 million in February because they were "ready to get out".

Eva is incredibly family-orientated and often shares insights into her private life with her husband and their son.

The couple – who wed in 2016 – announced they were expecting in December 2017, and it was love at first sight when Eva held Santiago for the first time.

© Instagram Eva travels everywhere with her son

"From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before," she wrote on Instagram four months after his birth, calling her "little bundle of love" a "miracle."

Eva confirmed her son's arrival on June 18, 2018, to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, saying: "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

© Getty Eva Longoria and Jose married in 2016

The actress is never far from Santiago and has admitted in the past that he is with her "all the time".

"If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he's in meetings with me," she previously told People.

Santiago has been accompanying Eva to sets since he was two months old, so it wouldn't be surprising if he follows in his mom's footsteps and becomes an actor, a profession she isn't opposed to.

© Instagram It was love at first sight when Eva gave birth to her son

She told People: "If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!"

While his future career is still undecided, Eva has been raising her son to be a feminist, a decision she made even before he was born.

© Instagram Eva is raising her son as a feminist

"This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women," she said in a 2018 video celebrating International Women's Day.

"I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it."