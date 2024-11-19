Liam Payne's funeral details emerge: attendees, location - report

Liam Payne's funeral will take place on Wednesday, with his former One Direction bandmates set to be among the mourners.

The service, which will be held in the Home Counties, will be private and attended by just his family and closest friends, according to The Sun.

One Direction stars Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, will reportedly be in attendance as they bid farewell to their former bandmate.

In a group statement following his death, the foursome said they were "completely devastated", and will miss the singer "terribly".

As well as his parents and his two sisters, Nicola and Ruth, Liam's ex-partner, Cheryl, the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, is also likely to be among those paying their respects.

© Getty Liam found fame as part of One Direction

Liam died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on 16 October, at the age of 31.

The British singer died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.

The musician's body was released by Argentinian authorities to his family earlier this month in order to be flown back to the UK ahead of the funeral, with Liam's father, Geoff Payne, travelling to Buenos Aires for the repatriation.

© Getty Liam shared son Bear with his ex-partner, Cheryl

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors said that one person who had been accompanying Liam is accused of "abandonment of a person followed by death," and the other two people are an employee at the hotel he was staying at, and a third person, who has been charged with supplying drugs.

The Wolverhampton-born star found fame alongside Harry, Zayn, Niall and Louis when music mogul Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.