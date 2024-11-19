Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Liam Payne's funeral details emerge: attendees, location - report
Liam Payne's funeral details emerge: attendees, location - report

The One Direction singer died in Buenos Aires on 16 October

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
Liam Payne's funeral will take place on Wednesday, with his former One Direction bandmates set to be among the mourners.

The service, which will be held in the Home Counties, will be private and attended by just his family and closest friends, according to The Sun.

One Direction stars Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, will reportedly be in attendance as they bid farewell to their former bandmate.

In a group statement following his death, the foursome said they were "completely devastated", and will miss the singer "terribly".

As well as his parents and his two sisters, Nicola and Ruth, Liam's ex-partner, Cheryl, the mother of his seven-year-old son Bear, is also likely to be among those paying their respects.

Liam found fame as part of One Direction

Liam died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires on 16 October, at the age of 31.

The British singer died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.

The musician's body was released by Argentinian authorities to his family earlier this month in order to be flown back to the UK ahead of the funeral, with Liam's father, Geoff Payne, travelling to Buenos Aires for the repatriation.

Liam shared son Bear with his ex-partner, Cheryl

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident. 

Prosecutors said that one person who had been accompanying Liam is accused of "abandonment of a person followed by death," and the other two people are an employee at the hotel he was staying at, and a third person, who has been charged with supplying drugs.

The Wolverhampton-born star found fame alongside Harry, Zayn, Niall and Louis when music mogul Simon Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline

  • 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 
  • 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.
  • September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.
  • December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. 
  • November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. 
  • August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. 
  • November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. 
  • December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.
  • May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. 
  • December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.
  • March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. 
  • October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

