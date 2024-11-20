Liam Payne funeral: Cheryl, son Bear and One Direction stars attend

Former One Direction star Liam Payne will be laid to rest in an intimate funeral on Wednesday 20 November in the Home Counties.

The private funeral was attended by the singer's family and friends including his parents Geoff and Karen, his two sisters Nicola and Ruth and his ex-partner, Cheryl.

© Getty Images Singer Liam Payne passed away in Buenos Aires

Liam's former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32, were all in attendance.

Wolverhampton-born Liam tragically passed away on 16 October aged 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He died from multiple injuries as well as internal and external bleeding after his body was found in the hotel's internal courtyard, a post-mortem examination said.

An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

See photos from the poignant event below...

© Andrew Matthews - PA Images Touching floral tributes White floral tributes were arranged outside the church in the Home Counties.

© Andrew Matthews - PA Images Preparations took place this morning ahead of the service.

© Backgrid The singer's funeral is set to take place today.

© Getty Kate Cassidy and Damian Hurley Liam Payne's girlfriend, influencer Kate Cassidy, attended the star's funeral alongside Elizabeth Hurley's son, Damian. Kate had been in a relationship with Liam for two years before his tragic death. At the time of Liam's death, Kate paid tribute to her late boyfriend, writing: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

© Getty Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Simon, 65, attended with his fiancee Lauren Silverman. Simon worked with Liam on The X Factor. The singer had initially auditioned for the competition in 2008 when he was 14, and returned in 2010 when he was placed into a group with Harry, Niall, Louis and Zayn, who would later become his One Direction bandmates.





© Getty Kimberley Walsh Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was also in attendance.



© Getty Jamie Scott Singer and songwriter Jamie Scott, who penned songs for One Direction, joined mourners.

© Getty Rochelle and Marvin Humes Rochelle and her husband Marvin Humes mingled with guests ahead of the service.

© Getty James Corden Actor and comedian James Corden was also present, dressed in a smart suit.



© Getty One Direction stars Also bidding farewell to the singer were Liam's former One Direction bandmates: Louis, Zayn, Harry and Niall.

© JUSTIN TALLIS Harry Styles Harry looked sombre in a smart suit and black sunglasses.

© Getty Images Niall Horan Niall wrapped up warm in a black coat.

© Getty Jordan North and Sian Welby

© Getty Horse-drawn carriage arrives A horse-drawn carriage carried the coffin ahead of the funeral.



© Getty Touching floral tribute The carriage featured a touching floral 'son' tribute crafted from red roses.

© Getty Liam's coffin is carried into the service Pallbearers carried the coffin topped with white roses and green sprigs.



Liam's tragic death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes. Following the 'Strip That Down' hitmaker's death, his family said they were "heartbroken" in a poignant tribute."We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," they said via a spokesperson.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

© Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock Liam with his parents Geoff and Karen

Elsewhere, his former One Direction bandmates released a joint statement which read: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

© JMEnternational Liam rose to fame with One Direction

Liam rose to fame in 2010 as one-fifth of the X-Factor boyband One Direction. Together, they became one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours before embarking on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and later pursuing solo careers.

In 2019, Liam released his debut album LP1 and enjoyed success with his single 'Strip That Down'. His solo career also saw him collaborate with artists such as Quavo, Rita Ora and J Balvin.