Liam Payne funeral: Hidden meaning behind heartfelt tributes explained

Liam Payne was laid to rest on Wednesday 20 November following his death in Argentina on 16 October.

Alongside his coffin, various tribute were left for the star, including floral ones that spelled out 'Daddy' and 'Son' and one that took the shape of bowling pins. Vehicles that carried people to the funeral also featured Batman stickers on their windows.

But what do these all mean and how did they relate to the late singer? Here's what you need to know…

'Daddy' and 'Son' floral tributes

© Karwai Tang Floral tributes featured on the hearse

Floral tributes on the hearse carrying the late singer's coffin had 'Daddy' and 'Son' emblazoned on them. Both of these represented what Liam meant to some, with the 'Son' coming from his parents, while the 'Daddy' was a tribute from the star's son Bear, who he shared with ex-girlfriend, Cheryl.

Bowling pins

Another arrangement seen at Liam's funeral was shaped as a bowling ball striking a set of pins. During his life, Liam was known to be a huge fan of bowling, reportedly playing the game with his family for his last birthday.

© Karwai Tang Bowling pins represented the singer's favourite pasttime

In a TikTok video shared shortly before Liam's death, his girlfriend Katie Cassidy, joked about the star's love of the sport.

"He drags me to bowling at least four times a week," she explained.

Batman

Some of the cars arriving at the funeral carried Batman stickers in their windows, a reference to Liam's love of the Caped Crusader.

© Dan Kitwood Many cars featured a reference to Liam's favourite superhero

The singer previously reportedly owned a life-sized cutout of the superhero and often dressed as Batman when it came to Halloween. In 2013, he shared a picture of himself in the outfit and joked: "For those [of] who you who have doubted me and now turn to hate I'd like to say one thing… I am Batman."

The realistic costume was worn by Liam on successive Halloweens from 2012 to 2019, and whenever he celebrated his birthday, he would often do so with a Batman-themed cake.