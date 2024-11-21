Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez insists 'it's not over' in statement about life over 50

Lauren Sanchez says life could not be better. In a new eye-opening interview on Today, she opened up about her relationship with Jeff Bezos, their upcoming marriage and how she feels about getting older.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie quizzed Lauren on her nuptials and she played along.

"So, you asked," she laughed. "I’m really excited, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I have a Pinterest—I'm like every other bride, so I have a Pinterest board."

Lauren also reflected on her life today, as a mom to three children and embarking on a wedding in her 50s.

"I never thought that when I turned 55 I would be a writer and married," she said. "Life is just beginning. When I was 20, I was like, 'Oh my God, life ends at 50.'

© Karwai Tang The couple are set to tie the knot

"Let me tell you, it's not like that, ladies. It's not over, it's just the beginning. It's just getting better and better and I always say, when women say, 'What's it like to turn 50?' It's just the beginning," she said.

Some viewers took to social media to suggest Lauren appeared uncomfortable with the line of questioning over her marriage, but she later posted an Instagram message insisting: "I loved being on the @TodayShow and highlighting the amazing organizations helping homeless families."

© Getty Images Lauren excited to marry Jeff

Lauren and her Amazon founder fiancé got engaged in May 2023, however, months later, she confessed they hadn't done much planning.

Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

© Getty Images Life in her 50s is amazing

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

"We don't know yet," she went on, maintaining: "We've only been engaged five months!" before recalling blacking out "a bit" when she found her engagement ring under a pillow while the two were embarking on a summer aboard their yacht.

© Instagram They're still in no rush to walk down the aisle

"Once I get a minute, I'll slow down," she noted about the wedding process, though maintaining her excitement, she said: "I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

Talking about the seriousness of marrying into Jeff's $161.3 billion net worth, she added: "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that. I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."