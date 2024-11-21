Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sánchez has unexpected response to wedding question
Digital Cover celebrities

The pilot has been engaged to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos since May 2023

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Lauren Sánchez gave an unexpected response on Wednesday when Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie asked for a wedding update.

The children's book author, who is engaged to Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos, remained tight-lipped about her upcoming nuptials on the Today show. 

"How's wedding planning? Is it fun?" Savannah asked. 

"So, you asked?" she joked. "With the book tour…and you know making these grantees has taken up a lot of my time."

"And then the holidays…" Lauren said, which Hoda assured her: "You'll get to it."

Lauren jumped in, saying she was "Very excited about it, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I do have a Pinterest, I'm just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board." 

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the opening night of "Sunset BLVD" at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The couple have been engaged since May 2023

While the loved-up couple has not confirmed their wedding date, Lauren told Extra in September that she was "really excited" for when the day arrives. 

"You know what I'm most excited about?" she said in the interview. "I get to marry the man of my dreams."

"I do," she added. "He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

lauren sanchez and jeff bezos cuddling© Instagram
Lauren revealed she has a Pinterest board for. her upcoming wedding

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after dating for four years; Jeff was previously married to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four kids. 

Lauren was married to businessman Patrick Whitesell until 2019, with whom she shares two children; she welcomed her son Nikko with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez in 2001. 

The 54-year-old opened up about how grateful she was for everything in her life on the Today show, revealing that she never thought she'd be at this stage.

Lauren Sanchez speaks at Forbes Power Women's Summit 2024 on September 11, 2024 in New York City© Steven Ferdman
The childrens book author said she feels better than ever at 54

"I never thought at, I'm gonna be 55, that you know, I'd be an author, that I'd be getting married; I mean, life is just beginning," she said. "When I was 20, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, life is over at 50'; let me tell you, it is not, ladies."

"It is not over; it is just beginning. It just gets better and better, and I always say when women are like, 'Oh, what is it like turning 50?It's just the beginning."

Despite Jeff's staggering wealth, Lauren reminded fans that they are just a normal couple who love to spend time together. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet, and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," she told People.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
The pair like to binge-watch TV shows together

"It takes a little bit of time to decide [what to watch]," she admitted. "You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time; we just have the best time."

"We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which, of course, everyone saw," Lauren continued. "Fallout was also so good. We just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible. Oh, and we loved Severance."

The couple split their time between Miami and Los Angeles. Lauren is an accomplished helicopter pilot, children's book author, and a former TV anchor for Good Day LA

