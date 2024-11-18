Lauren Sánchez stuns in bold lace dress as she showcases sparkling tribute to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez is turning heads yet again, this time with a sultry black lace dress and a sparkling nod to her fiancé, Jeff Bezos.

The 54-year-old businesswoman, who became engaged to the Amazon founder earlier last year, shared a glamorous selfie on her Instagram story over the weekend, showcasing her chic and daring ensemble.

Lauren, known for her bold sense of style, stunned in the short, low-cut black lace dress paired with knee-high black boots. Draped effortlessly over her shoulders was a red trench coat, adding a pop of color to the monochromatic look.

But the star of her accessories was the eye-catching diamond “B” necklace she wore—a sparkling tribute to her billionaire fiancé, and a hint of her future as “Mrs. Bezos.”

The piece is just one of many ways Lauren has shown her affection for Jeff. The couple, who never shy away from celebrating their love, often dazzle on red carpets together. Most recently, they turned heads at the opening night of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway in October.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez showcases sweet tribute to Jeff in bold lace dress

Lauren opted for a glamorous, plunging velvety gown by designer Laura Basci for the event, accessorized with a dazzling diamond cross necklace.

Her jet-black hair was styled in a sleek side part, cascading over one shoulder in waves, perfectly complementing her radiant complexion. Jeff, 60, kept his look classic and polished, wearing a black button-up shirt with the sleeves casually rolled up—a subtle yet stylish choice for the evening.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Beyond her impeccable fashion sense, Lauren has been keeping busy with exciting new ventures. In September, she released her debut children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, a charming story about a fly named Flynn who follows their dreams of becoming an astronaut. The book has received glowing reviews, including one from a rather familiar name—Jeff Bezos himself.

Under the book's listing on Amazon, a review posted by an account bearing Jeff’s name praised the book as “the best children’s book his fiancée has ever written.”

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez wows in white

He humorously added that he would have given it six stars if that were an option. While some wondered if the review was really Jeff’s, sources confirmed to USA Today that it indeed came from the tech mogul.

Lauren’s creative debut reflects her passion for inspiring young minds. “This story is close to my heart,” she shared in an interview earlier this year. “It’s about following your dreams, no matter how big they seem. Flynn’s journey into space is really about believing in yourself.”

© Michael Simon Lauren Sanchez after appearing on "Good Day New York" to promote her new book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space"

The book is just the latest in a series of achievements for Lauren, who has seamlessly transitioned from journalist to entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author.

But her relationship with Jeff has also brought her into the spotlight in a whole new way, with the pair quickly becoming one of the most glamorous power couples in the world.

Their love story, which began in 2018, continues to captivate fans. From lavish vacations aboard Jeff’s mega-yacht to their red-carpet appearances, they radiate happiness and affection.

Recently, Lauren has been making waves in the social scene as well. She attended Diane von Furstenberg’s Fall 2024 Opening Reception at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, mingling with Hollywood's elite.