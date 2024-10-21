Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's towering sons Evan and Nikko appear in sun-soaked photo during family trip

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are making the most of a sojourn to New York City, not only getting in several work events while at it, but also bringing the family along for the ride.

Jeff, 60, and Lauren, 54, have been spotted at several charity events as part of their work with the Bezos Earth Fund, with the latter also busy promoting her new children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.

Most recently, Lauren took to social media to share how she was spending her downtime with her children, with the mom-of-three sharing son Nikko Gonzalez with ex Tony Gonzalez, and kids Evan and Ella Whitesell with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

She posted a sun-soaked photograph of her strapping sons Evan, 18, and Nikko, 23, walking the streets of NYC with some of their friends, sweetly captioning it: "New York with my boys," showcasing also the close bond that the half-brothers possess.

Just the night before, it was date night for Lauren and Jeff as they attended the opening night of the new Broadway sensation Sunset BLVD, starring Nicole Scherzinger, joining other A-list attendees like Jessica Chastain plus Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The journalist and former TV anchor chose to rock the premiere in a stunning and bold velvet jumpsuit in a dark mauve, sharing a glimpse of it on Instagram, paired with sleek hair and a dazzling diamond cross necklace.

© Instagram Lauren shared a photo of her two sons Nikko and Evan with their friends while strolling around New York City

"Date night opening night for Sunset Blvd," she simply captioned the snap, receiving sweet comments from famous friends like Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and Jewel.

Lauren recently spoke with People about finding solace in the midst of hers and Jeff's jet-setting lifestyle at home. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night."

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff Bezos attended the opening night of "Sunset BLVD"

However, her book has now taken precedence, and she's excited to finally have it out in the world, especially thanks to her three kids, who inspired her to write the story in the first place.

"I've had this idea for a long time," she told the publication of her book, inspired by her personal struggles with dyslexia up until she went to college. "But it was a little bit different when I envisioned it all those years ago."

© Getty Images Lauren recently released her first children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space"

"Back then it was about a fly that got stuck in a helicopter. I was actually learning to fly helicopters at the time, and it happened to me. I was like, 'Oh, look at this little fly…who's flying.'"

She spoke with her kids that same night about the fly in her helicopter. "Wouldn't this be a great children's book? The fly could see all of these incredible places when it's up in the helicopter with me," she recalled, which served as the launching point for her debut children's book, which finally hit shelves on September 17.

© Instagram Her new book is inspired by and written for her three children, Nikko, Evan and Ella

Lauren also threw in a nod to her fiancé Jeff. "When Jeff went into space, I was like, 'This fly needs to go into space.'"