Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez show up hand-in-hand for 'summer camp for billionaires' — see photos

It's time for investment firm Allen & Co's annual Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, a retreat for many of the world's wealthiest to bond over recreational activities while they talk shop.

Many tech billionaires and CEOs have already started to arrive for the weeklong retreat, slated this year from July 9-13, and among the latest arrivals are power couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

The pair were spotted in the area heading to the conference, walking hand-in-hand while they were at it, and were dressed appropriately chic for the occasion.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Jeff, 60, wore a black zip-up vest over a matching muscle tee and jeans paired with black dress shoes, while Lauren, 54, opted for an off-white knit cardigan, a nude bandeau underneath, and a white knit mini skirt with a gold hem.

Both also wore sunglasses, and Lauren carried a baby pink bag. She also sported a name tag on her cardigan. Others who have been spotted at the conference so far include Diane Von Furstenberg, Josh Kushner and wife Karlie Kloss, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Bob Iger, Tim Cook, Sam Altman, Bill Gates, and many more.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren showed up for the second day of the Sun Valley Conference in Idaho

Very few members outside of the invited group of the elite in the media, finance, technology, and political spheres are usually spotted, although among the press, Anderson Cooper and Gayle King were both also seen in attendance this year.

MORE: A-List stars whose kids model: Lauren Sanchez, Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, Kamala Harris, more

Dubbed the "summer camp for billionaires," the Sun Valley Conference has taken place since the 1980s and has become a hotspot for the rich to mingle and, sometimes, even make business propositions among the hillside retreat.

© Getty Images The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand, and the conference is slated to run until July 13

The topics for discussion at the conference are kept a secret, to the extent that even members of the media are told to keep conversations off the record while engaging in activities such as hiking, golfing, and rafting.

MORE: Meet the 'Glam Squad' Lauren Sanchez keeps on speed dial

Variety released a report containing an apparent guest list for this year's conference, with the most notable omissions from the list being Warren Buffett and the controversial Elon Musk. Oprah Winfrey is also listed among the invited, as is Salma Hayek's husband and new CAA owner François-Henri Pinault (although it is not confirmed whether they will in fact attend).

© Getty Images Among others seen were Tim Cook, Bob Iger, Diane Von Furstenberg, Bill Gates, and Josh Kushner with wife Karlie Kloss

In a recent interview with her close friend Eva Longoria for The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren spoke about her and Jeff's shared passion for philanthropy and charitable efforts, an apparent topic of conversation at the Conference, and finding ways to focus on specific causes.

MORE: Jeff Bezos' $90 million 'temporary' home will blow your mind

"Jeff is extremely focused, as you can imagine. We really look for organizations that are not only addressing urgent issues but also have a clear, impactful plan for making a difference. That's important," she explained.

© Getty Images Anderson Cooper was one of the few members of the press invited

"We're prioritizing areas where we can help drive a systematic change — it's about making these thoughtful, informed decisions to ensure that the contributions will have the greatest impact. And that really kind of sums up our philosophy, I would say, in a nutshell."