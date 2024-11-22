Reverend Richard Coles' East Sussex sanctuary for new life after husband David's death

Reverend Richard Coles has arrived in the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle to join the likes of Coleen Rooney, Alan Halsall and Oti Mabuse in facing camp life, trials and challenges.

He has left behind the comfort of his stunning East Sussex property to join the 2024 line-up, and his beloved home has been his sanctuary during a time of grief after losing his husband David.

Richard moved in 2022, three years after his partner died to start a new life in the picturesque countryside. The cleric-cum-author shares snippets of his idyllic haven on X (formerly known as Twitter) and it looks pretty glorious. Keep scrolling to see the photos.

An interview with The Telegraph revealed that the memory of Richard's life with David has been erased at this new pad, apart from a mezuzah on the door from David's Orthodox Jewish childhood. Richard explained: "Every time I come in, I see it and I think of him."

Opening up to The Times about his new life, Richard explained he's half a mile from the coast which is great for walks with his dachshunds. He reveals his favourite room is his bedroom. "I've had it done up since I moved in. It's now got its own dressing room and bathroom. These days I quite like having a little nap there in the afternoon, with the dogs beside me, listening to music. That's how exciting my life is." Take a look around his home…

Speaking to The Times, Richard reminisced about his first ever property purchase, which he revealed was "a two-bedroom top-floor flat in a large, four-storey Victorian terraced house in Kilburn, northwest London, for £60,000 in 1986". Bargain!